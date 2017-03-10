High speed chase for shoplifters ends in rollover near Plainwell

Two men are in custody after they sped away from police on US-131 Thursday evening (March 9) and eventually crashed at the Otsego Plainwell exit.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to pull them over on D Avenue near US-131 while investigating a 6 p.m. shoplifting report from the Meijer on West Main Street.

Police said their vehicle, a red Jeep Liberty, headed northbound on the highway and drove at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

It exited towards Plainwell and attempted to immediately re-enter the highway headed north, but the vehicle rolled over.

Police said there were two males and two females in the vehicle, all between the ages of 17 and 20.

The two men fled on foot and were found beneath a bridge over the Kalamazoo River by a Plainwell Public Safety officer. They were arrested without incident.

One complained of back pain and was hospitalized as a precaution; he was charged with retail fraud. The other, Auqeis LaMontae Harper, 18, was charged with retail fraud and fleeing and eluding arrest. He was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. today (March 10).

The two women were detained at the scene but not charged.