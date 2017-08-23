Gun Lake Tribe offers free electronic recycling Aug. 24

BRADLEY—The Gun Lake Tribe’s next electronics recycling event will be Thursday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the tribe’s government campus headquarters near the Gun Lake Casino.

There is a $10 fee to recycle tube-style televisions; computer monitors will be paid for by the tribe for the first 200 units collected.

The tribe supports electronic waste recycling because this type of waste in landfills can leak harmful toxins into soil and groundwater.

Acceptable items the public may drop off for free include office and household electronics, cell phones, radios, microwaves, VCRs and TVs, computer laptops, computer monitors, keyboards and mice, printers, speakers and power cords.Comprenew will erase or destroy all computer hard drives.

Comprenew, handling the collection, uses best practices in electronics recycling and data security. It does not ship electronic waste overseas, and the zero-landfill policy requires that all electronics are recycled, refurbished or reused.

The tribe’s government campus is at 2872 Mission Drive, Shelbyville; the public can follow the posted signs to the area near the Public Works Building.