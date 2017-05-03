Gun lake Casino opens expansion

WAYLAND—Gun Lake Casino cut the ribbon today and unveiled its $76 million expansion to the public. The expansion includes Harvest Buffet, more gaming space, and a new Stage 131 bar.

“We’re thankful to the community, our guests, and over 900 team members, who have supported Gun Lake Casino over the years and have made it what it is today,” said Gun Lake Tribe, chairman Scott Sprague. “We’re pleased to offer a fantastic regional entertainment destination, along with employment opportunities and economic growth for our friends and neighbors here in west Michigan.

Gun Lake Casino opened in February 2011 with 83,000 square feet, which included 1,400 slot machines. The expansion will bring slot machine totals to over 2,000, with an additional 73,000 square feet.

In addition to slots, the expansion also houses the 300-seat Harvest Buffet, offering lunch, dinner, and specialty nights, including steak and crab legs.

The addition also boosts a new Stage 131 bar, which will replace the former Stage 131 and is nearly double in size. Stage 131 will continue to play live, local music seven nights a week with no cover charge.

“We’re excited to offer these new amenities for our guests. We think they are really going to enjoy the new offerings we have,” commented Brent Arena, vice president & general manager for Gun Lake Casino. “We’re also thrilled to begin improvements to our current casino, including widening the aisles and improving the ventilation system.”

Gun Lake Casino will continue its expansion endeavors, with additional table games, a high-limit room, and another bar planned to open late-summer into early fall.

Gun Lake Casino is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians and is operated by the tribe’s management partner, MPM Enterprises LLC, owned by an affiliate of Station Casinos Inc. and private investors from Michigan. For more information, visit www.gunlakecasino.com.