Food Pantry Collaborative cereal drive aims for 30,000 boxes

The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative, a program of the Allegan County Community Foundation, is excited to kick off its fourth annual Cereal Drive.

The drive runs April 1-30 with a goal of gathering donations of 30,000 boxes of breakfast cereal.

According to a press release from the collaborative, “April sets the stage for the members of the Collaborative to offer cereal when school lets out for summer break. For families whose children receive free or reduced breakfast and lunch, summertime can be especially difficult with increased food costs.”

The drive sets its goal based on wanting to provide one box of cereal per child, per week, for the summer months for those children whose families visit food pantries in Allegan County. Nearly 6,000 people are served by the 16-member pantries of the collaborative—3,000 of whom are children.

Find updates on the project’s progress at www.alleganfoundation.org, on Facebook and in the collaborative’s April e-newsletter.

The food pantries include: Allegan United Methodist Church, Christ Community Church, Allegan County Food Pantry, Hamilton Christian Reformed Church, Diamond Springs Wesleyan Church, Hungry for Christ, Christian Neighbors Plainwell, St. Margaret – St. Vincent DePaul, Martin United Methodist Church, Christian Neighbors Douglas, Ladders of Hope, Love INC Pullman, Hopkins United Methodist Church, Christian Neighbors Wayland, Project Hope, and Epiphany Lutheran Church.

Collection sites include:

Allegan

Allegan Village Market, Huntington National Bank, Allegan General Hospital, Allegan Credit Union, AAESA administration building, Allegan County Community Foundation, Wings Of Hope Hospice, Dollar General, Allegan True Value, Family Farm & Home, Family Dollar, Rivertown Gym & Fitness, State Farm - Dan Chilla, The Bridge Church, Allegan County Sherriff’s Office, and Tantrick Brewing

Burnips

Burnips United Methodist Church, Burnips Library

Dorr

Moose Lodge, 5 Lakes Brewery, Dick’s Market, Dorr Twp Hall, Dorr Library

Fennville

Wagoner’s Food Store, Fennville Area Fire Department, Fennville Medical Center, Forever Curious Children’s Museum, Family Dollar

Hamilton

Dollar General, Diamond Springs Church, Hamilton Food Center

Hopkins

Hopkins United Methodist Church

Martin

JC Wheeler Public Library, Dollar General, East Martin Reformed Church, Martin Reformed Church

Moline

Moline Christian Reformed Church

Otsego

Mezzo Coffee, St. Margaret Catholic Church, B & C Trophy

Plainwell

McPherson’s Plastics, Dollar General, Plainwell Harding’s Market, Four Roses Café, Repz Gym, Dance Kraze

Pullman

The Linking Center

Saugatuck/Douglas

Saugatuck Center for the Arts, Coldwell Banker Douglas, Lake Vista Super Valu, Christian Neighbors, Douglas Congregational United Church, Saugatuck Brewing Co.

Wayland

Windsor Woods Village, Wayland Harding’s Market.