Electric outage planned late Saturday near Delton

DELTON–Continued investment by Consumers Energy to improve electric reliability in portions of Barry and Allegan counties will require a power interruption beginning late Saturday. Aug. 26.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, 2,459 Barry County customers will be interrupted for approximately eight hours. The outage’s timing is meant to minimize customer disruptions.

Consumers Energy has already mailed informational postcards to the customers located in portions of Hope, Baltimore, Barry and Prairieville townships.

The area is generally bordered by Keller Road to the north, Manning Lake Road to the east, Milo Road to the south and Enzian Road to the west.

As stated on the postcard, if needed, a back-up date is scheduled Sept. 9.

Saturday’s outage is to connect a new high-voltage power line to a substation near Delton. It is part of $6 million in reliability improvements Consumers Energy launched in late 2016 to improve service for more than 7,400 customers living in eastern Allegan and western Barry counties. Customers have been kept apprised of the ongoing work.