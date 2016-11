ELECTION RESULTS Nov. 8, 2016

Here are the unofficial results of theNov. 8, 2016, general election in Allegan County--as reported by the Allegan County Clerk's Office at www.allegancounty.org and the Michigan Secretary of State at www.michigan.gov/sos/.

Information about write-in candidates will be posted as details are made available.

Michigan House of Representatives

District 72

(7,352) Steve Johnson (R)

(2,757) Steve Shoemaker (D)

(Allegan County totals only)

District 80

1,980 Arnis Davidsons (L)

12,285 John Soltysiak (D)

29,320 Mary Whiteford (R), incumbent

Allegan County

48th Circuit Court Judge

21,491 Margaret Bakker, incumbent

Prosecuting Attorney

41,061 Roberts Kengis (R)

Sheriff

36,369 Frank Baker (R)

8,873 Stephen J. Young (UST)

County Clerk and Register of Deeds

41,217 Bob Genetski (R)

Treasurer

41,229 Sally l. Brooks (R), incumbent

Drain Commissioner

40,711 Denise M. Medemar (R), incumbent

Surveyor

40,625 Kevin D. Miedema (R)

Allegan County Board of Commissioners

District 1

6,367 Dean Kapenga (R), incumbent

District 2

6,900 Jim Storey (R), incumbent

District 3

5,227 Max Thiele (R), incumbent

District 4

6,969 Mark DeYoung (R), incumbent

District 5

4,335 Tom Jessup (R), incumbent

District 6

5,685 Gale J. Dugan (R)

District 7

5,461 Don Black (R), incumbent

Public schools

Allegan Public Schools

(nonpartisan, vote for two, six-year term)

4,084 Troy D. Carns, incumbent

3,774 Jennifer Nicholson

(nonpartisan, vote for one, two-year term)

4,785 Katherine D. Lake

Fennville Public Schools

(nonpartisan, vote for three, six-year term)

1,406 Jayson Hicks, incumbent

1,598 Dave Johnson, incumbent

1,176 Mark Ludwig, incumbent

1,091 Chip Nightingale

1,521 Manuel Sanchez

Glenn Public Schools

Operating millage

yes 176 / no 38

Hamilton Public Schools

(nonpartisan, vote for two, six-year term)

5,624 Jason E. Thomas

Operating millage

yes 5,324 / no 1,914

Operating millage 2

yes 4,484 / no 2,721

Hopkins Public Schools

(nonpartisan, vote for two, six-year term)

2,390 Jeffrey Gilder, incumbent

2,092 Traci Rhoades

Martin Public Schools

(nonpartisan, vote for two, six-year term)

1,299 Rosemary Andrews, incumbent

Otsego Public Schools

(nonpartisan, vote for two, six-year term)

2,096 Stephen E. Podewell

2,265 Jerry Robinson

(nonpartisan, vote for one, four-year term)

2,658 Jay Petty, incumbent

Plainwell Community Schools

(nonpartisan, vote for three, four-year term)

2,458 Thom Berlin, incumbent

? Jill Dunham, write-in

? Sarah Elizabeth Reardon, write-in

2,786 Christine VanDenBerg, incumbent

(There were 665 total write-in votes)

Saugatuck Public Schools

(nonpartisan, vote for four, four-year term)

1,590 Nathan Lowry, incumbent

1,668 Frank Marro III

1,485 Bernie Merkle, incumbent

1,529 Laura Zangara

Wayland Union Schools

(nonpartisan, vote for four, four-year term)

3,228 Dan Cassini

3,654 Theresa Dobry, incumbent

2,983 Cinnamon Mellema

2,906 Tom Salingue, incumbent

3,302 Gary L. Wood, incumbent

Cities and Townships

Allegan Township

Supervisor

1,440 Steve Schulz (R), incumbent

Clerk

1,498 Linda K. Evans (R), incumbent

Treasurer

1,534 Jane Waanders (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

1,285 Earl Duryea Bender (R), incumbent

1,379 Jim Connell (R), incumbent

Casco Township

Supervisor

1,001 Allan W. Overhiser (R), incumbent

Clerk

894 Cheryl Brenner (D), incumbent

Treasurer

987 Lu Winfrey (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

720 Judiff A. Graff (D), incumbent

817 Paul A. Macyauski (R)

Cheshire Township

Supervisor

493 Steve Revor (R), incumbent

323 Donald Jorgensen (D)

Clerk

634 Pete Hetzel (R)

Treasurer

641 Ronald Hale (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

565 Jim Garlock (R), incumbent

547 Marvin Voss (R), incumbent

Clyde Township

Supervisor

501 Tommie Giles (R), incumbent

Clerk

522 Cathy M. Ptak (R), incumbent

Treasurer

523 Christine McKellips (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

489 Robert Larsen (R), incumbent

457 Bernie McLeod (R), incumbent

Dorr Township

Supervisor

3,068 Jeffrey Miling (R), incumbent

Clerk

3,066 Debbie Sewers (R)

Treasurer

2,482 Jim Martin (R), incumbent

919 Arianne Taylor (NP)

Board Trustees (vote for 4)

794 Barb Hebert (NP)

827 Gordon Lieffers (R)

2,590 Josh Otto (R), incumbent

2,266 Terri Rios (R)

874 Christine Schwartz (UST)

2,347 John W. Tuinstra (R), incumbent

2,454 Dan Weber (R), incumbent

City of the Village of Douglas

Citry council (vote for four)

389 Linda S. Anderson

401 Patricia S. Lion

372 Neal Siebert

440 James I. Wiley

Fillmore Township

Supervisor

1,279 Ken DeWeerdt (R), incumbent

Clerk

1,271 Elaine Mokma (R), incumbent

Treasurer

1,274 Janella Hop (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

1,236 Chuck Schaap (R), incumbent

1,222 Robert Yonker (R), incumbent

Ganges Township

Supervisor

968 John Hebert (R), incumbent

Clerk

846 Mary Puglise (D)

Treasurer

1,013 Cindy Reimink (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

888 Barry Gooding (R), incumbent

905 Richard Hutchins (R), incumbent

Gun Plain Township

Supervisor

2,164 Michael VanDenBerg (R), incumbent

Clerk

2,182 Martha Meert (R), incumbent

Treasurer

2,139 Annette Horton (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 4)

1,845 Ron Kopka (R), incumbent

1,829 Arron Morehouse (R), incumbent

1,877 Jenann Pearson (R), incumbent

1,781 William Shannon (R), incumbent



Heath Township

Supervisor

1,551 Ronald Jones (R), incumbent

Clerk

1,574 Sheila Meiste (R), incumbent

Treasurer

1,578 Misti Lindholm (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

1,479 Hilda Boerman (R), incumbent

1,457 William Harvey (R), incumbent

Hopkins Township

Supervisor

677 Mark Allen Evans (R), incumbent

585 Calvin Tuinstra (NP)

Clerk

1,077 Eric Alberta (R), incumbent

Treasurer

1,068 Sandra Morris (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

1,004 Robert F. Modreske (R), incumbent

954 Charles Wamhoff (R), incumbent

Village of Hopkins

President

223 Mary Howard , incumbent

Clerk

229 Mike Alberda , incumbent

Treasurer

228 Mary Swainston , incumbent

Trustee (vote for six)

165 Brian C. Ballard

121 Vernon Bellgraph , incumbent

171 Benjamin Brenner , incumbent

155 Greg Buist , incumbent

57 Bruce DeGraves

89 Joe Madalinski

136 Craig Osborn

138 Steven A. Stearns , incumbent

161 Terry L. Weick , incumbent

Laketown Township

Supervisor

2,768 Terry L. Hofmeyer (R), incumbent

Clerk

2,786 Wendy Van Huis (R), incumbent

Treasurer

2,779 Gary Dewey (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

2,708 Linda S. Howell (R), incumbent

2,570 Edward A. Stielstra (R), incumbent

Lee Township

Supervisor

651 Scott D. Owen (D), incumbent

Clerk

663 Jacquelyn King (D), incumbent

Treasurer

665 Jessie Lowry (D), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

455 Lisa Galdikas (D), incumbent

417 Steppney L. Black (D), incumbent

318 Ben Lewis (NP)

Leighton Township

Republican

Supervisor

2,454 Steven Craig Deer (R), incumbent

Clerk

2,520 Mary Lou Nieuwenhuis (R), incumbent

Treasurer

2,503 Charlene Troost (R), incumbent

Trustee (vote for 2)

2,347 Brian Bonnema (R), incumbent

2,385 John Hooker (R), incumbent

Manlius Township

Supervisor

1,098 JoAnne Csapos (R)

? Lowell Winne Jr. (NP), write-in

write-in votes total: 286

Clerk

1,312 Kathryn Lubbers (R), incumbent

Treasurer

1,301 Robert Hertel (R), incumbent

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

240 Rita Blankenship (NP)

1,162 Dave Kempker (R), incumbent

1,043 Thomas Nolan (R), incumbent

? Alvin Klein (NP), write-in

Total write-in votes: 118

As details become available about who write-in votes went to, we will share them here.

Martin Township

Supervisor

1,005 Glenn Leep (R), incumbent

Clerk

1,019 Rachelle Smit (R)

Treasurer

1,015 Susan Tiemeyer (R), incumbent

Trustee (vote for two)

940 James Brenner (R), incumbent

930 Jack Sipple (R), incumbent

Village of Martin

President

127 Gary Brinkhuis , incumbent

Clerk

131 Darcy Doezema , incumbent

Treasurer

133 Alice Kelsey , incumbent

Trustee (vote for two)

(none on ballot; no write-ins filed for office)

Monterey Township

Supervisor

863 Henry J. Reinart (R)

Clerk

859 Jennifer Frank (R), incumbent

Treasurer

873 Lois Commons (R), incumbent

Trustee (vote for two)

809 Earl Collier (R), incumbent

769 Eric Commons (R)

City of Otsego

Citry commission (vote for three)

777 Nick breedveld

728 Kathleen Misner, incumbent

836 Cyndi Trobeck, incumbent

644 Stacey Withee, incumbent

Police and fire protection, 2 mills, 10 years

yes 272 / no 185

Otsego Township

Supervisor

1,978 Bryan F. Winn (R), incumbent

Clerk

1,994 Joan Squibbs (R)

Treasurer

1,436 Carrie Lunarde-Alexander (R)

1,037 Cheryl Knapp (D)

Trustee (vote for four)

1,717 Karen Burns (R), incumbent

1,685 Matt McPherson (R), incumbent

1,574 Rick Moll (R), incumbent

1,656 Lori Morrell Bumgart (R), incumbent

Overisel Township

Supervisor

1,557 Russell VanDam (R), incumbent

Clerk

1,564 Renee Hop (R), incumbent

Treasurer

1,571 Patty Reuschel (R), incumbent

Trustee (vote for two)

1,511 Thomas D. Flokstra (R), incumbent

1,467 Harvey Jipping (R), incumbent

City of Plainwell

Citry council (vote for two)

900 Todd Overhuel

959 Lori K. Steele

Salem Township

Supervisor

1,723 Jim Pitsch (R), incumbent

Clerk

1,694 Betty Brower (R), incumbent

Treasurer

1,686 Sheila Teed Buckleitner (R), incumbent

Trustee (vote for two)

1,759 Randy C. Boyles (R), incumbent

1,621 Donald Sebright (R), incumbent

Fire department millage, 0.75 mills

yes 1,165 / no 546

City of Saugatuck

City council (vote for four)

337 Mark Bekken, incumbent

311 Barry E. Johnson, incumbent

219 Joseph Leonatti

339 Ken Trester, incumbent

298 Jane Verplank, incumbent

Road millage, 2 mills

yes 339 / no 196

Saugatuck Township

Supervisor

1,066 Jon Phillips (R)

912 Jon Helrich (D)

Clerk

1,404 Brad Rudich (R), incumbent

Treasurer

1,417 Lori Babinski (R), incumbent

Trustee (vote for two)

1,289 Douglas Lane (R)

1,183 Roy McIlwaine (R), incumbent

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 690 / no 1,093

Trowbridge Township

Supervisor

853 Jeff Kaylor (R), incumbent

Clerk

853 Steven K. Angle (R), incumbent

Treasurer

853 Cindi Kurtz (R)

Trustee (vote for two)

810 Tony Emmons Jr. (R), incumbent

767 Mark Andrew Haveman (R)

Valley Township

Supervisor

700 Ron Remington (R)

Clerk

703 Brandee Ellis (R), incumbent

Treasurer

698 Christi A. Foster (R), incumbent

Trustee (vote for two)

626 Harry E. Smith (R), incumbent

636 RoseAnn Wendt (R), incumbent

Watson Township

Supervisor

524 Kevin Travis (R)

415 Pam Brown (D), incumbent

Clerk

627 Kelli Morris (D), incumbent

Treasurer

388 Susan Jones (D), incumbent

367 Kathryn Morris (NP)

Trustee (vote for two)

546 Michelle Harris (R)

289 Chuck Andrysiak (D), incumbent

276 Candy Adrianson (NP)

238 Jim Lautenschleger (NP)

City of Wayland

Mayor

1,225 Tim Bala, incumbent

Council member (two-year term, vote for two)

967 Tracy M. Bivins, incumbent

954 Timothy J. Rose, incumbent

Council member (one-year partial term)

? John Sloan, incumbent, write-in

There were 232 write-in votes.

Wayland Township

Supervisor

1,255 Roger VanVolkinburg (R), incumbent

Clerk

1,259 Ann McInerney (R), incumbent

Treasurer

1,242 Susan Kamyszek (R), incumbent

Trustee (vote for two)

490 Ron DeVries (D)

1,077 Patricia Staley (R), incumbent