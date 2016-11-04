ELECTION: Preview of Nov. 6 general election in Allegan County
Here is information about contested races and ballot proposals in local communities throughout Allegan County in the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.
Candidates in local races profiled here were invited to send in information about themselves and explain why voters should elect them. The requests included a word limit and asked that the candidate provide biographical information, including the length of residence in the school district, township, city or county; current occupation; and educational background. Candidates for county sheriff were given more space.
Candidates running for the Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. House of Representatives were asked to answer specific questions based on their respective races and limit their answers to a specific word limit per question. They were also given space for biographical information.
There are no contested races for any seats on the Allegan County Board of Commissioners.
Can't find what you're looking for? Send questions to editor@allegannews.com.
Polls for the election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters are required to present photo ID at the polls, such as a Michigan driver’s license or identification card. Anyone who does not have an acceptable form of photo ID or is not carrying one can still vote. They will sign a brief form stating that they’re not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots will be included with all others and counted on election day.
U.S. House of Representatives
District 6
Michigan House of Representatives
District 72
District 80
John Andrysiak, Democrat (declined to provide a profile)
Allegan County
Sheriff
Stephen J. Young, US Taxpayers
Public schools
Cities and Townships
Dorr Township
Hopkins Township
Manlius Township
City of Otsego
City Commissioner (vote for three)
Hopkins Township
Salem Township
City of Saugatuck
City Council Member (vote for four)
Saugatuck Township
Watson Township
Wayland Township
