ELECTION: Preview of Nov. 6 general election in Allegan County

Here is information about contested races and ballot proposals in local communities throughout Allegan County in the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.

Candidates in local races profiled here were invited to send in information about themselves and explain why voters should elect them. The requests included a word limit and asked that the candidate provide biographical information, including the length of residence in the school district, township, city or county; current occupation; and educational background. Candidates for county sheriff were given more space.

Candidates running for the Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. House of Representatives were asked to answer specific questions based on their respective races and limit their answers to a specific word limit per question. They were also given space for biographical information.

There are no contested races for any seats on the Allegan County Board of Commissioners.

Polls for the election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters are required to present photo ID at the polls, such as a Michigan driver’s license or identification card. Anyone who does not have an acceptable form of photo ID or is not carrying one can still vote. They will sign a brief form stating that they’re not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots will be included with all others and counted on election day.

U.S. House of Representatives

District 6

Paul Clements, Democrat

Fred Upton, Republican

Lorence Wenke, Libertarian

Michigan House of Representatives

District 72

Steven Johnson, Republican

Steve Shoemaker, Democrat

District 80

John Andrysiak, Democrat (declined to provide a profile)

Arnis Davidsons, Libertarian

Mary Whiteford, Republican

Allegan County

Sheriff

Frank Baker, Republican

Stephen J. Young, US Taxpayers

Public schools

Fennville Public Schools

Glenn Public Schools

Hamilton Community Schools

Plainwell Community Schools

Wayland Union Schools

Cities and Townships

Dorr Township

Treasurer

Board Trustee (vote for four)

Hopkins Township

Supervisor

Manlius Township

Supervisor

Board Trustee (vote for two)

City of Otsego

City Commissioner (vote for three)

Hopkins Township

Treasurer

Salem Township

0.75-mill fire millage

City of Saugatuck

City Council Member (vote for four)

Road millage (2-mill)

Saugatuck Township

Supervisor

Recycling surcharge ($36)

Watson Township

Supervisor

Treasurer

Trustee (vote for two)

Wayland Township