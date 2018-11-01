Election preview: Nov. 6, 2018, general election
Collected here are our previews of local races and ballot proposals for the Nov. 6, 2018, general election.
Within each race, candidates are presented in alphabetical order.
Polls for the election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters are required to present photo ID at the polls, such as a Michigan driver’s license or identification card.
Those without a photo ID or not carrying one can still vote. To do so, they must sign a brief form stating that they’re not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots will be included with all others and counted on election day.
Robert Alway, Green
Erwin Haas, Libertarian
Garnet Lewis, Democrat
Aric Nesbitt, Republican
District 72 Michigan House of Representatives
Ron Draayer, Democrat
Jamie Lewis, Libertarian
Steven Johnson, Republican, incumbent
District 80 Michigan House of Representatives
Mark Ludwig, Democrat
Mary Whiteford, Republican, incumbent
Allegan County:
Candidates for the seven districts of the Allegan County Board of Commissioners were asked to provide a brief profile of themselves.
They were allowed as many as 300 words to describe themselves, their experience and their goals for office.
The profiles list candidates in each district in alphabetical order.
Not sure which district you're in? Consult this handy map.
District 1 Allegan County Board of Commissioners
Christi Allen, Democrat
Dean Kapenga, Republican, incumbent
District 2 Allegan County Board of Commissioners
Jim Storey, Republican
Kenneth Whitcomb, Democrat
District 3 Allegan County Board of Commissioners
Kathryn Bamberg, Democrat
Max Thiele, Republican
District 4 Allegan County Board of Commissioners
D. Mark DeYoung, Republican
Mike Salisbury, Democrat
District 5 Allegan County Board of Commissioners
Don Doggendorf, Democrat
Tom Jessup, Republican
District 6 Allegan County Board of Commissioners
Gale Dugan, Republican
Benjamin Snape, Democrat
District 7 Allegan County Board of Commissioners
Rick Cain, Republican
Rachel Colingsworth, Democrat
Local:
Jayson Ennis
Lauri Krueger
Brent Milhiem
Robert Schurman
Stacey Withee
Stephen Bennett
Rick Brooks
Brad Keeler
Roger Keeney
Plainwell Community Schools Board of Education
Julli Bennett
Amy Blades
Chris Keator
David Skinner
Shannon Zabaldo
Clerk: Bradley Rudich, Republican vs. William W. Wester Sr., Democrat
Treasurer: Lori Babinski, Republican vs. Jon Helmrich, Democrat
Trustees: Abby Bigford, Democrat vs. Roy McIlwaine, Republican
Trustee: Stacey Aldrich, Democrat vs. Douglas Lane, Republican
Wayland City Mayor (non-partisan)
Tim Bala
Brian Sweebe
Ballot proposals:
Cheshire Township
City of Fennville
Martin Township
Otsego Township
Candidates:
Probate Judge Michael Buck
Circuit Judge Roberts Kengis
District Judge William Baillargeon
Myrene Kay Koch, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney
Allegan District Library
City of the Village of Douglas Council
Village of Hopkins
Manlius Township
Martin Township
Village of Martin
Salem Township
Valley Township
Wayland Township
School boards:
Allegan
Fennville
Glenn
Hamilton
Martin
Otsego
Wayland
