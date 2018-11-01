Home / 2018 general election / Election preview: Nov. 6, 2018, general election
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Tuesday, Nov. 6, general election.

Election preview: Nov. 6, 2018, general election

November 1, 2018

Collected here are our previews of local races and ballot proposals for the Nov. 6, 2018, general election.

Within each race, candidates are presented in alphabetical order.

Voters are required to present photo ID at the polls, such as a Michigan driver’s license or identification card.

Those without a photo ID or not carrying one can still vote. To do so, they must sign a brief form stating that they’re not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots will be included with all others and counted on election day.

 

State level:

District 26 Michigan Senate

Robert Alway, Green

Erwin Haas, Libertarian

Garnet Lewis, Democrat

Aric Nesbitt, Republican

 

District 72 Michigan House of Representatives

Ron Draayer, Democrat

Jamie Lewis, Libertarian

Steven Johnson, Republican, incumbent

 

District 80 Michigan House of Representatives

Mark Ludwig, Democrat

Mary Whiteford, Republican, incumbent

 

Allegan County:

Candidates for the seven districts of the Allegan County Board of Commissioners were asked to provide a brief profile of themselves.

They were allowed as many as 300 words to describe themselves, their experience and their goals for office.

The profiles list candidates in each district in alphabetical order.

Not sure which district you're in? Consult this handy map.

 

District 1 Allegan County Board of Commissioners

Christi Allen, Democrat

Dean Kapenga, Republican, incumbent

 

District 2 Allegan County Board of Commissioners

Jim Storey, Republican

Kenneth Whitcomb, Democrat

 

District 3 Allegan County Board of Commissioners

Kathryn Bamberg, Democrat

Max Thiele, Republican

 

District 4 Allegan County Board of Commissioners

D. Mark DeYoung, Republican

Mike Salisbury, Democrat

 

District 5 Allegan County Board of Commissioners

Don Doggendorf, Democrat

Tom Jessup, Republican

 

District 6 Allegan County Board of Commissioners

Gale Dugan, Republican

Benjamin Snape, Democrat

 

District 7 Allegan County Board of Commissioners

Rick Cain, Republican

Rachel Colingsworth, Democrat

 

Local:

Otsego City Commission

Jayson Ennis

Lauri Krueger

Brent Milhiem

Robert Schurman

Stacey Withee

 

Plainwell City Council

Stephen Bennett

Rick Brooks

Brad Keeler

Roger Keeney

 

Plainwell Community Schools Board of Education

Julli Bennett

Amy Blades

Chris Keator

David Skinner

Shannon Zabaldo

 

Saugatuck Township Recall

Clerk: Bradley Rudich, Republican vs. William W. Wester Sr., Democrat

Treasurer: Lori Babinski, Republican vs. Jon Helmrich, Democrat

Trustees: Abby Bigford, Democrat vs. Roy McIlwaine, Republican

Trustee: Stacey Aldrich, Democrat vs. Douglas Lane, Republican

 

Wayland City Mayor (non-partisan)

Tim Bala

Brian Sweebe

 

Don’t see your local community? Check out our roundup up of all the other races and ballot proposals. The story at that link includes information about all of the following:

Ballot proposals:

Cheshire Township

City of Fennville

Martin Township

Otsego Township

 

Candidates:

Probate Judge Michael Buck

Circuit Judge Roberts Kengis

District Judge William Baillargeon

Myrene Kay Koch, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney

 

Allegan District Library

City of the Village of Douglas Council

 

Village of Hopkins

Manlius Township

Martin Township

Village of Martin

Salem Township

Valley Township

Wayland Township

 

School boards:

Allegan

Fennville

Glenn

Hamilton

Martin

Otsego

Wayland

 

.

