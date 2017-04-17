Easter standoff in Otsego Township leads to one arrest

OTSEGO TWP.—Police responding to a report of a felon in possession of a firearm and a worried homeowner ended up in a standoff Easter Sunday, April 16.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about 9:50 a.m. to the home near 13th Street and 103rd Avenue. The deputies received other information that other people were inside and the homeowner was afraid.

The deputies arrived and made contact with the homeowner and then with several other people inside. Based on photographs provided by the sheriff’s office and by a nearby homeowner posted to Facebook, law enforcement vehicles appeared to gather along the north side of 103rd Avenue across from Zak Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, several attempts via a loudspeaker were made to have those inside come out. Two did so and were taken into custody. The felon reported to have a gun inside wouldn’t come out.

That person was identified by others as having outstanding arrest warrants and possibly armed with a gun. Deputies called over the loudspeaker, but were ignored by the person who was seen at the home’s windows occasionally.

After several attempts, sheriff’s officers called in the sheriff’s SWAT team and negotiators, who were able to talk the person into coming out about 1 p.m.

That person was arrested on the outstanding warrant, and additional charges related to the incident are pending. A search of the home turned up a stolen gun.

Plainwell and Otsego police officers and Plainwell EMS personnel assisted the sheriff’s office in dealing with the incident.