Easter events 2018

Beware Easter egg hunters. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April Fool’s Day. No fooling! This year’s hunt may get extra interesting. The last time Easter Sunday fell on April Fool’s Day was 1956. The next time it happens will be in the year 2026. Here’s what’s happening around the county:

Allegan

The Allegan Jaycees will present their annual Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday, March 24, from 11 am to 1 pm. The hunt will take place at Allegan High School, 1560 M-40 North.

The Eggstravaganza features an Easter egg hunt, prize eggs and visits with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Egg Scramble is staggered for different ages during the following times: 0-2 begins at noon; 3-4 begins at 12:10 p.m. 5-7 begins at 12:20 p.m.; and 8-12 begins at 12:30 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to participate with the 0- to 2-year-old age group; children in the other groups will hunt on their own.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be from 11 a.m. to noon.

Douglas/Saugatuck

Saugatuck and Douglas will host joint festivities Easter Sunday, April 1.

Beginning at 1 p.m., there will be a parade from the area of Respite Cappuccino Court down Center to Beery Field for an age-appropriate Easter egg hunt for children in downtown Douglas. Don’t forget to wear an Easter bonnet for the contest. For more information, call Jessica Potter at (616) 990-5533.

Fennville

The Greater Fennville Chamber of Commerce will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. at Lifehouse Golden Orchards.

The day features crafts, facepainting, cookie decoration, fire and police vehicles on display. Maps of the egg hunting areas and activities will be provided upon arrival at Golden Orchards. In case of rain, the event will be held inside the facility and youth will be able to gather eggs from the residents. Hunt times are: age groups 18 mo. to 3 years 10:30-10:45 a.m.; 4-6 years 10:50-11:05 a.m.; 7-9 years 11:10-11:25 a.m.; 10-12 years 11:30-11:45 a.m. and at 12 p.m. is the adult raffle and prizes.

The Children’s Museum of Fennville, 202 E. Main St., will host its fourth annual Color Fest—a special Easter egg dyeing event—from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

Children can try their hand at fun and new ways to dye Easter eggs. It costs $5.00 per family in addition to museum admission fees. Participants bring their own hard boiled eggs. Marbling, tie-dying, natural and traditional dyes, paints, glitter, stickers and more will be provided at the color stations.

For more information visit www.fennvillechildren.org or call the museum at (269) 561-8494.

Martin

There will be a community Easter egg hunt Sunday, April 1, at 9 a.m. at Martin Reformed Church, 1073 W. Allegan St. The hunt is for 3-year-olds up to fourth-graders and will be followed by a continental breakfast for families and Easter celebration at 10 a.m.

Plainwell

The Plainwell Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, March 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Hicks Park on Bridge Street in downtown Plainwell courtesy of First United Methodist Church, Faithway Church, First Baptist Church, Friendship Wesleyan Church and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Egg hunting is for children ages 2 to 10 years old. Bring a basket to collect eggs and prizes.

This year the event is growing. Some of the visitors will be the Easter Bunny, animals from a petting zoo and local heroes from the Plainwell and Gun Plain fire departments as well as Plainwell Area EMS.

At 10:30 a.m. will be the annual Easter Eggstravaganza downtown at The Calico Rabbit until 12:30 p.m.

Otsego

The Otsego Rotary in association with Otsego Community Education will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 31, at Memorial Park, at the corner of Dix and Farmer streets.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a visit from the Easter Bunny at 9:45 a.m. The hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. with four age groups.

There will be drawings for grand prizes among each: ages 0-3, large stuffed bunny; 4 years old to first grade, 16-inch bicycle; second and third grades, 20-inch bicycle; fourth and fifth grades, 24-inch bicycle.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available for $2.

Wayland

The Wayland Kiwanis will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at Wayland City Park.

The hunt is for children ages 2 to 10, with an appearance from the Easter Bunny.