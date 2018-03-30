Democrats for 6th Congressional District gather for candidate forum

A forum for the candidates running for the Democratic nomination in the Sixth Congressional District will be held Tuesday, April 10, in Wayland.

Andy Dominianni, a news anchor at WWMT-TV, will moderate the forum to introduce the community to the candidates in the Aug. 2018 primary.

The forum will be at the Wayland Middle School Cafetorium located at 701 Wildcat Drive in Wayland. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to meet and talk with the candidates, then the forum begins at 6:30 p.m. and concludes at 8:30 p.m.

The six candidates vying for the nomination to run against incumbent U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, are: David Benac, Paul Clements, Rich Eichholtz, George Franklin, Eponine Garrod and Matt Longjohn.

Each candidate will answer questions about issues of importance to the residents of the Sixth District which includes Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.

This program is sponsored by the Allegan County Democratic Party and hosted by the WayDems of Wayland.

“Choosing our representatives is an important responsibility. We are bringing the Congressional candidates to Allegan County to give voters the information they need to make the best choice in the August 6th primary election,” said Jill Dunham, chair of the Allegan County Democrats.

It is not necessary to register although you can do so at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/us-district-6-congressional-candidate-forum...