Delton man, John Pluymers, dies in single-car crash northeast of Plainwell

GUN PLAIN TWP.—A Delton man, John Pluymers, was killed in a single vehicle crash early Thursday, Sept. 20, on 106th Avenue near 4th Street, northeast of Plainwell.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, another driver called 911 about 4:27 a.m. and said they’d come upon a crash car with the victim lying outside his vehicle.

Pluymers, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by first responders.

A Plainwell Public Safety officer went to the scene before the sheriff’s office could arrive and then turned the crash investigation over to them.

The sheriff’s officer said it appeared Pluymers was driving west on 106th Avenue east of 4th Street in Gun Plain Township when his car went off the south side of the road and into a group of trees. It flipped over several times and came to rest against a tree.

The crash is still being investigated.

Gun Plain Township firefighters and Plainwell EMS also assisted with the crash.