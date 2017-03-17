DAR Good Citizens announced

Nine Allegan County high school seniors were selected to receive Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen recognition this year. Local school districts nominate students for the annual award, which is given to youths who best exemplify the characteristics of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Allegan:

Kara Bishop, 18, daughter of John and Penny Bishop of Allegan. The Allegan High School senior is a member of the Pro Youth Team, an Allegan PAL representative, Senior class president, vice president of Interact Club, president of Teacher Education Program, vice president of the National Honor Society and captain of the varsity volleyball, basketball and soccer teams. As the soccer team’s goalkeeper, she holds the best shut-out record and best save percentage. She plans to attend Siena Heights University to become a special education teacher. She will also be playing soccer at Siena on a scholarship and hopes to coach either basketball or soccer.

Fennville:

Tara Perry, 18, daughter of Christina Perry-Fuerst and Jorge Feurst of Allegan, and the late Justin Johnson. She is involved in Varsity Cheer, mentoring, Robotics and National Honor Society. Her biggest accomplishment is helping other students succeed in all aspects of life. By winning the DAR award, she feels she is leaving Fennville High School after making it a better place and has made her mark as a BlackHawk. She plans to attend college for cognitive special education with a double major in psychology. She hopes to get her doctorate in clinical psychology and own her own practice one day

Hamilton:

Ben Duimstra, 17, son of Dave and Julie Duimstra of Hamilton. The Hamilton High School senior is a member of student council, senior class secretary, National Honor Society, and varsity baseball. He is a participant in the Volunteer Club and member of Students Assisting Students Anonymously. He is a three-year Academic Excellence recipient and has a 4.1 GPA. He plans to attend Hope College, Calvin College or the University of Michigan in pursuit of a degree in engineering business.

Hopkins:

Kelley Kloska, 18, daughter of Mark and Janet Kloska of Dorr. The senior at Hopkins High School has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and a member of the Peer Assisted Leader program for three years. She is an active member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and attends the Allegan County Area Technical and Educational Center teacher education program. She has also participated in softball for four years. She plans to attend Central Michigan University in the fall and pursue a career as an elementary teacher.

Martin:

Tylor Torres, 18, son of Misty and Sam Torres of Martin and Manny and Brandy Torres of Allegan. The senior at Martin High School is a National Honor Society member, volunteer for Big Brothers/Big Sisters, student council member, junior class president, senior class president and a member of the marching and concert band, serving three years as drum major. He has been accepted to Western Michigan University to major in history and minor in political science and psychology and obtain a certification in secondary education.

Otsego:

Brooke Galloway, 18, is the daughter of Scott and Tracy Galloway of Otsego. The senior at Otsego High School has been a student council member for 10 years and the student body president her senior year. She has volunteered at the canned food drive and at Red Cross blood drives for four years. She has been a class officer her freshmen, junior and senior years, president of Prom Committee her junior year, leader and Otsego Middle School founder of “Dare To Be Different” in eighth grade and high school leader from 10th through12th grade, and has been a member of National Honor Society for the past two years. She has performed in the musicals “Guys and Dolls” as a “Hot-Box Girl” in ninth grade, “Beauty and the Beast” as “Belle” in 10th grade and “Fiddler on the Roof” as “Yente” in 12th grade. She has been a member of the Chamber Singers for three years and of the Treble Choir in ninth grade. She has been on the 4.0 Honor Roll throughout high school and first in her class with an unweighted GPA of 4.0. She was awarded the Centralis Gold award at Central Michigan University, and is a member of the 2017 Honors Class. She is a Leadership Advancement Scholarship recipient at CMU—member of the 2017 Leadership Advancement Cohort. She was president of the 2016 Otsego “Purple Game” planning committee and raised more than $24,000 for the Van Andel Institute. She plans to attend CMU and major in communications and minor in event planning and management, as well as leadership. After college, she wants to attend seminary school and ultimately become a leader and/or CEO of a Christian-based non-profit organization.

Plainwell:

Sophie Monroe, 17, daughter of Steve and Nancy Monroe of Kalamazoo. The senior at Plainwell High School is a member of the National Honor Society with a 4.04 GPA, a perfect attendance record for three years and a four-year honor roll student. She is a four-year member of the Pro Youth Team, serving two years on the core team. She has served three years with the Quiet Heroes Leadership team anti-bullying program, three years as a Peer Assisted Leader, two years as a PRIDE mentor, and two years as a Postive Psychology mentor. She was a member of the girls’ choir and concert choir and was a chorus member in two school musicals, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Footloose.” She is also a four-year, three-season athlete. She was a two-year all-conference honorable mention and senior leader on the softball team, a two-year varsity captain and junior varsity captain on the basketball team and junior varsity captain on the volleyball team. Undecided on a major, she plans to attend Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Saugatuck:

Jacob VanderRoest, 18, son of Jim and Karla VanderRoest of South Haven. The senior at Saugatuck High School is an Academic All-State individual in Cross Country and an AP scholar with a 4.19 GPA. He’s been a member of track and field, theater, Youth in Government and served as class president and president of the National Honor Society. He plans to study biochemistry­chemistry and is considering attending Hope College, Michigan State University or the University of Michigan.

Wayland:

Jon Seymour, 18, son of Mark and Lisa Schild of Wayland. The senior of Wayland High School has been the Class of 2017’s student council president for five years and served as the council’s fundraising committee chairman for four years. He has been a member of the Peer Assisted Leader program, Improv Team, Theatriks, Youth in Government, Varsity Debate Team, Wahoo, Mentor Assisting Peers, Students Against Destructive Decisions and founding member of Impact=Legacy. He has served as a student delegate on the Michigan Association of Student Councils and Honor Societies, a student representative for Wayland Union Schools Board of Education and on the superintendent’s Student Advisory Board. He currently serves as the student representative for Wayland City Council, president of the National Honor Society and was elected Homecoming King. He also works at McDonald’s as a crew leader. He will graduate with four Advanced Placement classes, AP Government and Politics, AP United States History, AP World History and AP Language and Composition. He plans on studying to be a corporate attorney and is undecided on a college.