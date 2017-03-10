Home / News / Crews continue to make dent in power outages
As of 11:10 a.m.: screenshot of the Consumers Energy Outage Map. Purple denotes 51-200 without power; orange is 201 to 1,000; red is 1,000+.

Crews continue to make dent in power outages

March 10, 2017 - 11:23
Ryan Lewis, Editor

Consumers Energy has continued its day-and-night work to restore power for the more than 300,000 customers without it.

Winds sometimes in excess of 60 miles per hour blew through the state Wednesday, March 8, knocking out power Consumers Energy customers. The company this morning updated the damage totals, saying the wind took out nearly 8,200 electric wires and more than 1,100 poles across Consumers Energy’s service territory, which includes all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

In Allegan County, many still remain without power, though the company has not released a total. Outages remain mostly in scattered areas near Pullman and Allegan. More outages seem to have cropped up between Shelbyville and Gun Lake since yesterday. At the peak of outages, 5,989 Consumers customers were without power in the county.

As of 4 a.m. Friday, March 109, the company said approximately 100,000 customers remained without power. The company had restored power for more than 160,000.

Find some safety tips in our article yesterday.

 

