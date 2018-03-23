Courthouse swears in new officials

Friends, family and colleagues gathered Friday, March 16, for the investiture ceremonies and swearing-in of Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Roberts Kengis and Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch.

Kengis, of Gun Plain Township, was county prosecutor when he was appointed to the judgeship last week by Gov. Rick Snyder to fill the vacancy opened by the retirement of Judge Kevin Cronin.

Koch, who’d been chief assistant prosecutor, was then appointed to fill Kengis’ position by Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker in her capacity as chief judge of the circuit court. Both will have to run for their positions later this year.

Above, Kengis and Koch and their families fill the front row in Bakker’s courtroom. (Photo provided)