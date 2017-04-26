County talks law enforcement at evening meeting Thursday

Interested in gauging support for improving countywide law enforcement, county leaders will host a presentation Thursday, April 27.

It will be at 6 p.m. at Allegan Township Hall, 3037 118th Ave.

The meeting essentially replaces the Allegan County Board of Commissioners’ spring evening meeting. Commissioners normally meet on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, but move two each year to an evening time slot to accommodate members of the public who are unable to attend daytime meetings.

Local township, city and village officials were specifically invited to the meeting. In part, commissioners are looking to gauge support for a countywide millage to support law enforcement efforts.

Current staffing levels within the sheriff department typically force it to field only three patrol cars at a time, countywide, with another roving between them. Sheriff Frank Baker supports a millage, saying the sheriff’s office could use dedicated new revenue to boost that number to at least six on patrol—to improve response times—and restore other positions in the detective bureau and others.