Community Action Allegan distributes food June 19-23

Community Action of Allegan County will distribute food at five locations on three days starting June 19.

Included in the distribution this quarter: 1 percent milk, canned pork, mixed fruit, peaches, beans, mixed vegetables, diced tomatoes, peanut butter, pasta, grape or orange juice, cranberry juice concentrate, fig pieces (based on availability).

The commodity food will be given to qualifying families. To receive the food, families need to provide photo identification and proof of county residency.

Monday, June 19:

FENNVILLE—Living Waters Church, 5458 124th Ave. (M-89), from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

OTSEGO— Baraga Manor, 301 Washington St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22:

PULLMAN—Pullman Community Center, 915 North St. from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

WAYLAND—Wayland Ambulance, 911 S. Main St., from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23:

ALLEGAN—Community Action of Allegan County, 323 Water St., Allegan, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

The next food distribution dates are planned for Sept. 20-22.

For more information or to find out if you qualify, call (269) 673-5472, ext. 228, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

