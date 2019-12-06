Christmas celebrations schedule

For some holiday cheer to lift the Christmas spirit, here are some of the hometown holiday events happening throughout Allegan County:

Allegan

Positively Allegan and participating businesses will again make spirits bright in downtown Allegan this holiday season with extended shopping hours every Friday in December, 5-8 p.m.

Guests will also enjoy free horse-drawn wagon rides, free hot chocolate, and free visits with Santa at City Hall.

The holiday parade and tree lighting is Dec. 6. Parade is at 7 p.m. Santa makes his grand arrival in downtown Allegan escorted by the Allegan High School marching band, floats, vehicles, and more. The parade marches through downtown and ends with the tree lighting on the riverfront.

Art Hop is Dec. 13, from 5-8:30 p.m. Explore participating downtown venues and meet talented artists. Art Hop is hosted by the Allegan Area Arts Council.

Stocking Hop is Dec. 20, from 5-8 p.m. Guests are invited to go door to door to stuff an oversized sock with candy from participating businesses. They can also see Santa at city hall.

A Candy Cane Crawl is Dec. 20, from 8 p.m.-midnight. Guests may enjoy individual specials at participating bars and restaurants.

“Fa La La Fridays” has the Regent Theatre showing free holiday favorites at 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

The annual Allegan Ugly Sweater 5K is Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 3 p.m. at the downtown Allegan Riverfront. All proceeds will be benefiting Allegan Tigers in Motion. For more information, visit www.alleganuglysweater.com.

Bloomingdale

4-H Camp Kidwell’s annual Festival of Trees is Dec. 5-8, with free admission.

The family-friendly holiday event includes lights, food, music, Santa, more than 100 hand-decorated trees, wreaths, holiday items and decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus.

The online silent auction of trees and wreaths can be viewed at www.campkidwell.org.

Thursday, Dec. 5, from noon-6 p.m. is senior citizen day; the silent auction begins.

Friday, Dec. 6, from noon-9 p.m. is a soup/sandwich supper at 6 p.m. and live music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. is a chance for children to decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus and take pictures with Santa.

Dinner at the Lodge starts with a social at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. This adult-only fundraiser (alcohol served) features dinner and a live auction of specially selected items.

Sunday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Final bids are placed the trees and wreaths in the silent auction. Online bidding ends at 4 p.m.; checkout begins at 5 p.m. Sunday lunch will be served 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more info visit www.campkidwell.org, email campkidwell@btc-bci.com or call (269) 521-3559.

Fennville

The annual Fennville Holiday Celebration is Dec. 7.

Here’s the lineup:

9:30-11:30 a.m. Santa for special needs children at Golden Orchards, 2464 55th St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Train show, Fennville District Library, 400 W. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Live reindeer at library

1-3 p.m. Santa visits Forever Curious Children’s Museum, 202 E. Main St.

1-4 p.m. Holly Jolly Stocking Stroll at downtown businesses

4-5:30 p.m. Story time with the Grinch at the children’s museum with a movie and popcorn

5-8:30 p.m. North Pole Warming Center at future city hall (former bank building), 125 S. Maple St.

6 p.m. Lighted parade along Main Street (Lineup 5:30 p.m. at Fennville Elementary School)

6:30 p.m. Tree lighting ceremony at the corner of Maple and Fennville Streets

7-8:30 p.m. Santa visits at future city hall (former bank building), 125 S. Maple St.

7-9 p.m. Carriage rides

The children’s museum will feature a Santa Wonderland from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free admission. Craft stations will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring a nonperishable food item for Ladders of Hope food pantry to enter a raffle. For more information, call (269) 561-8494 or visit www.forevercuriousmuseum.org.

There will be a Christmas Tree Sale Dec. 7-8 from noon-9 p.m. at Waypost Brewing Co., 1630 Blue Star Hwy., Fennville. Ten percent of each sale will benefit Ladders of Hope food pantry in Fennville; for more information, visit www.waypostbeer.com.

Village of Hopkins

The Hopkins Old Fashioned Christmas on Dec. 7 will feature a variety of events.

All day: Public voting on the gingerbread competition. Entries are due Dec. 6 at Riley’s Buck Stop. First prize wins a custom carved trophy; the top five will be on display around the village until Dec. 30.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Second annual Winter Bazaar at the community room at Hopkins Reformed Church. There will also be two make-and-take activities for children at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

3-4 p.m.: Santa will be at the Hopkins District Library for Christmas wishes and pictures.

5-6 p.m.: Christmas Parade steps off, following the same route as July 4.

6:15 p.m.: Christmas carol singing and tree lighting around a warm fire at Main Street Park. Winners will be announced for the Gingerbread House Competition and the Lions Club decoration contest.

For more information, visit the village’s Facebook page or www.villageofhopkins.org.

Hopkins Community Church is hosting a Community Christmas Concert on Monday, Dec. 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The church is at 2142 128th Ave.

Village of Martin

Our Christmas parade is Friday, Dec. 6. Parade line up is 6:30, at the high school, with the parade at 7 p.m. Participants are welcome. The parade ends at the Wyatt Center where we have fun things going on. There will be visits with Santa, free hot chocolate, donuts, and popcorn. Kids can make ornaments. Before the parade is a meal served in the school cafeteria from 5 - 7.

Pullman

The Lee Township Community Holiday Social is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Caroling and a live manger scene will be on the corner of 56th and 109th and then Santa will lead a parade to the community center for refreshments. Pictures with Santa and a gift per child up to age 12 will follow.

Otsego

Otsego’s Hometown Christmas is Saturday, Dec. 7, with a festive schedule of things to do long before the Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.

Here’s the lineup:

8-11 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa, Elks Lodge

10 a.m.-noon: Reindeer at Otsego District Library, children’s holiday craft, free hot chocolate, donut holes and popcorn

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Pearl Harbor Day of Infamy Display at the Otsego Historical Museum

11 a.m.-noon: Ornament crafting for children, museum

2-5 p.m.: Wine and Canvas at the museum

2-8 p.m. Holiday Farmers’ Market, Church of God

4-6 p.m.: Live Nativity at United Methodist Church

4-6 p.m.: Rotary’s chili cook-off, United Methodist Church

4-6 p.m.: Hot cocoa and Hay Rides near the Masonic Temple

4-6 p.m.: downtown caroling

5-6:50 p.m. Hayrides, SW corner of M-89 and Kalamazoo Street

5-5:45 p.m. Live Nativity, Otsego Methodist Church

5-6 p.m. Visits with Santa at the Masonic Temple

6:30 p.m.: Parade begins, heading west along M-89; Midway Chevy will hand out Golden Tickets, or Downtown Dollars

6:45 p.m.: Tree lighting ceremony, Church of God parking lot. Winners of the home decorating/lighting contest will be announced.

7-8 p.m.: Visits with Santa, at the Masonic Temple

Plainwell

Plainwell’s Holiday Walk and Shop will be Friday, Dec. 6, from 4-7 p.m. Before the tree lighting, stroll, shop, eat and drink at participating merchants. They will tempt shoppers with in-store specials and goodies while Christmas shopping.

At 5:30 p.m. on the Mayor Brooks Memorial Plaza, DJ Jim Cox, will play holiday music.

At 7 p.m., the tree lighting celebration will begin with Ransom District Library director Joe Gross reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas”—Plainwell style. The Mid-lakes Chorus will sing traditional Christmas carols, and Theresa Brooks will light up the Christmas tree along with Mayor Brad Keeler and council members.

Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. will be the annual Holiday Parade will step off. After making an appearance in the parade, Santa will be available to talk with all the children at Design Street, 115 W. Bridge St.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., a Plainwell Christmas Festival will be filled with activities

11 a.m.-noon: Candy Cane Hunt in Hicks Park

noon-2 p.m.: Calico Rabbit hosts craft events and “Cookies with Santa

Wayland

The first full weekend of December has been set for a fun-filled weekend of Christmas activities in Wayland. The fun begins on Friday, Dec. 5, which will be the start of the Wayland Main Street annual Art Hop, which runs 5-9 p.m.

During the Art Hop, the downtown streets will be closed so guests so can walk safely to and from the different venues. Artists will appear in various downtown businesses showcasing or selling their art.

In addition to art, there will be many family friendly activities including horse-and-wagon rides, warming stations, strolling carolers, musicians, an annual Christmas tree lighting, and much more.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., the Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Christmas Parade. Leading the parade are the 2019 Grand Marshals Lindy and Eva Anderson. The parade will begin at Wayland VFW Post 7581, 735 S. Main St. The parade will proceed north on Main, turn west on Superior and conclude at the Wayland Fire Station, 160 W. Superior.

Visits with Santa will take place at the fire department after the parade. Bring a camera for pictures with Santa.

Parade entrants will be decorating for the theme “Christmas Wonderland,” and cash prizes are awarded for the top three floats among nonprofits. For-profit businesses are instead eligible for the Best Theme Entry Plaque.

Vehicle lineup begins at 10 a.m., and walkers line up at 10:30 a.m. Parade rules can be found on the chamber website: www.waylandchamber.org on the Community Events page.

For additional information, please call (269) 792-9246.

In addition, the Wayland Boy Scout Troop 97 is encouraging parade spectators to bring non-perishable food items or gently used or new coats, gloves, scarves, boots, and hats for charity. There will be many Boy Scouts walking in the parade picking up these items along the route. All items collected will go towards those in need.