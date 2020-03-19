Casino donates food during its coronavirus closure

WAYLAND—Since the Gun Lake Casino is closed through March 30, it has donated food in its coolers to local charities.

Casino team members came together on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, to package, load and transport more than 2.75 tons of food to support and assist those impacted by the recent coronavirus outbreak. Gun Lake Casino’s food supply was split between Dégagé Ministries, Feeding America West Michigan, and Hand2Hand.

“Gun Lake Casino has always been committed to fighting issues surrounding hunger in our local communities,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino. “We recognize this is a worrisome time for all, especially for the families who may be unable to afford food. In this great time of need, Gun Lake Casino is proud to donate and lessen the effects of this worldwide crisis.”

Since 201l, the casino has been an avid supporter of Dégagé Ministries. Dégagé Ministries provides nutritious meals to hundreds of vulnerable individuals in the Grand Rapids area on a daily basis. Gun Lake Casino delivered and filled Dégagé’s storage spaces to capacity with fresh foods and fully prepared meals.

In response to the school closures and food insecurity of children in local communities, the casino has partnered with Hand2Hand. Gallons of milk, yogurt, and a variety of fresh vegetables and fruits were loaded and will be given to hungry children. Hand2Hand serves more than 7,500 students in eight counties in west Michigan.

Feeding America West Michigan was provided with cases of dairy products, eggs, fresh herbs, vegetables, and fruits. This organization plans to distribute the donated food to local food assistance organizations in multiple counties within west Michigan.

To learn more about Gun Lake Casino’s commitment to the community during the coronavirus pandemic, visit gunlakecasino.com/glc-updates.

Gun Lake Casino is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi.