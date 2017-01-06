Like cash? Subscribe for a chance to win $1,000

Giving The Allegan County News, the Plainwell and Otsego Union Enterprise and The Commercial Record in Saugatuck a try has never been more rewarding.

It’s hard to beat cold, hard cash. Nothing’s going to drive away the winter blues more than kicking back, reading stories about your community and knowing you’re in the running to win $1,000. Even if you don’t win the top prize, you still might win $500 or even $200.

Obviously, we always think our paper is worth subscribing to. We live in and bring you stories about your town, your village, your township. Week in and week out, we bring you local coverage you can’t find anywhere else.

When there’s a race for mayor or the township board, we’re there, bringing you information about your choices. When local high school teams are playoff bound, we’re there, having brought you stories about their success all season long. When the community rallies to raise money for a good cause, we’re there, helping spread the word. We help honor major holidays, recognize student success and bring you local perspectives on the issues that face our state and nation.

For folks living in Allegan County, $36 gets you 52 issues chock full of all that award-winning coverage and more.

We are always worth subscribing to; we’re just giving you a great excuse to do so.

So, try us out. Give us a year to prove we care about your town as much as you. Give subscriptions as gifts. You can even renew your subscription for a chance to win.

If paper isn’t your thing, try our e-edition. It’s an even better deal and you get to flip through our pages online from the comfort of your laptop or tablet, hassle-free.

We’ll draw the winners in April—it’s not an April Fools’ joke, we promise. There will be one $1,000 prize, one $500 prize and one $200 prize. Not a bad way to kick off spring.

See the subscription promos in each paper for full details.