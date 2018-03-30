Case continues for car thief suspect who ran from cops

Another charge in the case against a man charged with a number of crimes in Plainwell and Otsego will continue.

Adam Nicholas Hahn, 27, was bound over the Allegan County Court on one count of unlawfully driving away an automobile for an incident Jan. 26 in Otsego.

Hahn waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday, March 22, and Allegan County District Court Judge William A. Baillargeon bound him over to circuit court for the felony case to consider.

Police and prosecutors would have had to prove their was enough evidence the crime happened and that Hahn committed it for the case to continue at the preliminary hearing.

Hahn, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, remains in the Allegan County Jail.

Police allege he stole a pickup from its owner at Mountain Home Cemetery in Otsego Friday, Jan. 26, after the owner had driven a woman to the cemetery ostensibly to visit her grandmother’s grave.

The owner was assaulted and the truck’s keys stolen, police said.

A few days later, it was noticed at a rest stop in Hancock County, Ohio, by an Ohio State Trooper who ran the plates and saw the truck was stolen. He arrested Hahn and a woman who were in the truck.

The woman, a 30-year-old Galesburg resident, also has a warrant for her arrest on one count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle.

Hahn was brought back to Allegan County by Plainwell police. He also faces charges in an incident Jan. 24 when he was allegedly taken to Borgess Pipp Health Center in Plainwell Jan. 24 after he’d been found at WalMart suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

Then, police said, Hahn broke away from custody at the hospital after being treated and ran through Plainwell opening cars and eventually stole one from Hicks Avenue after breaking into a home to get the keys.

He escaped the city that day in his stolen vehicle.

Hahn is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing police as a third habitual offender, escape from lawful custody, first degree home invasion as a third habitual offender and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.

