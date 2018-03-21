Car theft charge added for Adam Hahn

More charges have been filed against a man accused of escaping from police and then stealing a car in Plainwell.

Adam Nicholas Hahn, 27, now faces another charge of unlawfully driving away an automobile for an incident Jan. 26 in Otsego.

Police and prosecutors allege Hahn was taken to Borgess Pipp Health Center in Plainwell Jan. 24 after he’d been found at WalMart suffering from an apparent overdose of opioids.

Then, police said, he fled from custody at the hospital after being treated, fled through Plainwell opening cars and eventually stole one from Hicks Avenue after breaking into a home to get the keys.

Hahn is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing police as a third habitual offender, escape from lawful custody, first degree home invasion as a third habitual offender and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

On March 15, prosecutors filed the additional charge against Hahn, who remains in the Allegan County Jail

Police allege he stole the pickup from its owner at Mountain Home Cemetery in Otsego Friday, Jan. 26, after the owner had driven a woman to the cemetery ostensibly to visit her grandmother’s grave. The owner was assaulted and the truck’s keys stolen. Hahn and the woman, police said, then took off in the truck, eventually fleeing the state. An Ohio State Trooper noticed the stolen truck at rest stop in Hancock County and arrested Hahn, who was then brought back to Allegan County by Plainwell police.

The woman, a 30-year-old Galesburg resident, also has a warrant for her arrest on one count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle.