Break-in suspect backs out of plea hearing

A man accused of a series of home break-ins and car and gun thefts last year in Watson Township stopped a plea hearing Tuesday, July 18.

Kenneth Earl Lapham, 35, was in court to plead guilty in some of the cases against him.

His lawyer, Edwin Griffin Johnson III, said his client no longer wished to plead guilty in the case. After a 30 minute delay for them to discuss the matter, Johnson said the hearing couldn’t continue.

Judge Kevin Cronin asked, “Your client wishes an adjournment so you and he can speak further?”

Johnson agreed.

A plea agreement struck with Allegan County prosecutors called for Lapham to plead guilty to one count of home invasion, one count of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

In return, prosecutors would agree to drop one count of home invasion, one count of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle and one count of felon in possession, two counts of felony firearms and two counts of larceny of a firearm.

Additionally, sentencing on the home invasion charge would not carry any habitual offender notice and sentencing on the other two would carry a second habitual offender notice, rather than a fourth.

Cronin agreed to give Lapham until Aug. 22 to decide whether to accept a plea agreement, after which the case would be set for trial.

Allegan County prosecutor assistant prosecutor Myrene Koch said that if the cases started moving toward trial, her office’s offers would be withdrawn.

The delay on the plea also meant the court didn’t hear a motion from Allegan County prosecutors in a third case against Lapham.

He is charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct, aggravated domestic violence and felonious assault in that case.

However, Allegan County prosecutors are seeking to overturn the decision of a district court judge that found there wasn’t enough evidence for other charges in the case including torture, first degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment and assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Cronin had intended to hear that motion from the prosecution, but will now reschedule it.

The crimes happened Aug. 4, when police allege Lapham and his then girlfriend were found in a relative of hers home early in the morning and fled.

Then they committed break-ins two other Watson Township homes during the day, stealing cars from both of them, along with cash, a pair of handguns and food.

They were found by police at their home in Otsego because a stolen Dodge Ram was seen at the residence.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced in the case earlier this year.

