August 2020 primary election preview

This page ise devoted to providing you with information about the local races and ballot proposals facing your community in the upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election.

Candidates in contested primary races throughout the county were provided a word limit and asked for biographical information and a statement to explain their goals as a candidate, involvement in the community, experience and their reason for running.

Our coverage of the 80th District State Representative race were given word limits to answer a list of nine questions.

While state officials have encouraged voters to cast ballots by mail, polls for the election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling locations will be taking many new precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19; be prepared for health screenings and bring a facial covering.

Voters are required to present photo ID at the polls, such as a Michigan driver’s license or identification card. Anyone who does not have an acceptable form of photo ID or is not carrying one can still vote. They will sign a brief form stating that they’re not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots will be included with all others and counted on election day.

Michigan 80th District, House of Representatives

Nevin Cooper-Keel (no response received)

Mary Whiteford, incumbent

Allegan County millages

Allegan Conservation District, 0.1 mill, six years

Medical Care Facility, 0.25 mill, 10 years

Allegan County contested terms

Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney, four-year term

Myrene Koch, incumbent

Michael Villar

Local millages

* Allegan Area Educational Service Agency, three "Restoration of Headlee Reduction" millages

* Waste Reduction Programs surcharge, on ballot for eight municipalitiess

* Ballot proposals in the following school districts, townships and cities:

Allegan Public Schools

Allegan Township

Casco Township

Clyde Township

Dorr Township

Ganges Township

Fennville Public Schools

Gun Plain Township

Hamilton Community Schools

Heath Township

Hopkins Township

Hopkins Village

Laketown Township

Leighton Township

Manlius Township

Martin Township

Monterey Township

Otsego Township

Overisel Township

Trowbridge Township

Watson Township

Wayland City

Wayland Union Schools

Local contested races

Cheshire Township, supervisor, 4-year term, GOP

Dorr Township, supervisor, 4-year term, GOP

Heath Township, clerk, 4-year term, GOP

Hopkins Township, treasurer, 4-year term, GOP

Laketown Township:

supervisor, 4-year term, GOP

board trustee, 4-year term, GOP

Lee Township:

clerk, 4-year term, Democrats

board trustee, 4-year term, Democrats

Leighton Township, supervisor, 4-year term, GOP