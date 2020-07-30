August 2020 primary election preview
This page ise devoted to providing you with information about the local races and ballot proposals facing your community in the upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election.
Candidates in contested primary races throughout the county were provided a word limit and asked for biographical information and a statement to explain their goals as a candidate, involvement in the community, experience and their reason for running.
Our coverage of the 80th District State Representative race were given word limits to answer a list of nine questions.
While state officials have encouraged voters to cast ballots by mail, polls for the election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling locations will be taking many new precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19; be prepared for health screenings and bring a facial covering.
Voters are required to present photo ID at the polls, such as a Michigan driver’s license or identification card. Anyone who does not have an acceptable form of photo ID or is not carrying one can still vote. They will sign a brief form stating that they’re not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots will be included with all others and counted on election day.
Michigan 80th District, House of Representatives
Nevin Cooper-Keel (no response received)
Mary Whiteford, incumbent
Allegan County millages
Allegan Conservation District, 0.1 mill, six years
Medical Care Facility, 0.25 mill, 10 years
Allegan County contested terms
Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney, four-year term
Myrene Koch, incumbent
Michael Villar
Local millages
* Allegan Area Educational Service Agency, three "Restoration of Headlee Reduction" millages
* Waste Reduction Programs surcharge, on ballot for eight municipalitiess
* Ballot proposals in the following school districts, townships and cities:
Allegan Public Schools
Allegan Township
Casco Township
Clyde Township
Dorr Township
Ganges Township
Fennville Public Schools
Gun Plain Township
Hamilton Community Schools
Heath Township
Hopkins Township
Hopkins Village
Laketown Township
Leighton Township
Manlius Township
Martin Township
Monterey Township
Otsego Township
Overisel Township
Trowbridge Township
Watson Township
Wayland City
Wayland Union Schools
Local contested races
Cheshire Township, supervisor, 4-year term, GOP
Dorr Township, supervisor, 4-year term, GOP
Heath Township, clerk, 4-year term, GOP
Hopkins Township, treasurer, 4-year term, GOP
Laketown Township:
supervisor, 4-year term, GOP
board trustee, 4-year term, GOP
Lee Township:
clerk, 4-year term, Democrats
board trustee, 4-year term, Democrats
Leighton Township, supervisor, 4-year term, GOP
Manlius Township, supervisor, 4-year term, GOP
