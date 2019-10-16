Armed robbery info sought

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a robbery and assault suspect.

Police allege James Edward Key followed at least two elderly women home, broke into their homes and robbed them. One lived in Allegan County, though police did not release further details on the location At this time.

Police said the 25-year-old met the women at the Four Winds Casino and the Gun Lake Casino.

Both incidents occurred in August.

Key has warrants out of Allegan County and the City of Kentwood for armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and felonious assault

The sheriff’s office, Kentwood police and the U.S. Marshall’s office announced Tuesday, Oct. 15, they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending Key.

Those with any information as to his whereabouts may contact sheriff’s Detective Mark Lytle at (269) 673-0439; Kentwood Detective Tim Nelson at (616) 656-6610; Joseph Guzman with the Marshall’s office at (616) 732-2710; or Silent Observer at (855) 745-3680.