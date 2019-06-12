American Legion group seeks veterans to honor

A group of volunteers with the Allegan American Legion post is asking for the community’s help in creating a display for their annual Veterans Day event.

Allegan Heroes supports veterans and those who are in active military duty.

“We’re putting together a display board to honor active duty, veterans, and those who have passed on,” said Amanda Nash of Allegan Heroes. She is asking Allegan residents to help shine the spotlight on these individuals.

“I need a photo of their hero, what branch they served or are serving in and I would love a little note as to why they are their hero,” she said.

Heroes do not have to be from Allegan, as long as they are a hero to someone in Allegan.

“The community does so much—we want show to them who we are helping,” Nash said. “I feel it is very important to show them the faces of those they are supporting.”

As the summer goes on, Allegan Heroes hopes to collect as many “hero stories” as possible for the display.

Nash emphasized that they need the community in order to put this display together and honor those who have served or are serving our country.

“The community plays a huge part in this. Without them, we couldn’t do this,” she said.

There will be a craft and vendor show Aug. 3 at Griswold Auditorium to benefit Allegan Heroes. Many local vendors and artists will be showcasing their products and Allegan residents are invited not only to shop but also to bring pictures and stories of their heroes for the display.

“Everything helps, even if just by shopping our vendors and crafters. Even local churches, schools or organizations who want to help with donations for items for these care packages are appreciated,” Nash said.

Information may be sent to Amandaalleganheroes@charter.net.

Contact Elizabeth Abbott at (269) 673-5534.