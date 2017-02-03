Home / News / Alleged Plainwell Comfort Inn thief arrested in Lansing on other charges
Police said this man stole cash from an unattended Plainwell Comfort Inn front desk.

Alleged Plainwell Comfort Inn thief arrested in Lansing on other charges

February 3, 2017 - 14:48
By: 
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

Police said a man who stole from the Comfort Inn in Plainwell has been arrested on other charges.

According to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, they were contacted by the Lansing Police Department Friday, Feb. 3, with the news that the man believed to be responsible had been arrested in Lansing on other charges.

The man walked into the Comfort Inn about 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, when the clerk was away from the front desk.

He walked behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer and left.

.

