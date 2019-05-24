Allegan County Memorial Day events 2019

Memorial Day this year is Monday, May 27. Here is a listing of all of the events local communities have planned to honor the memory of the nation’s service members.

Allegan

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Allegan led by the Allegan High School band. Parade will end at Oakwood Cemetery for a ceremony with the honor guard. A luncheon follows the service at the American Legion hall.

Dorr

The American Legion will be at the following cemeteries on Memorial Day:

8 a.m. Dorr American Legion Post 127; 8:30 a.m. Saint Stanislaus Cemetery; 9:15 a.m. Richter Cemetery; 10 a.m. Dorr Cemetery; 10:45 a.m. Jones Cemetery; 11:15 a.m. Sproat Cemetery; 11:30 a.m. Dorr Park Veterans Memorial.

The American Legion hall, 4310 18th St., will open at noon; festivities begin at 1 p.m. and include a BBQ lunch, grilled chicken dinner, cash raffle, Bingo, 50/50 drawings, beer tent, horseshoe tournament, kids’ crafts and more from 1-4 p.m.

Casco

Casco United Methodist Church, at 880 66th St., South Haven, will honor Memorial Day with an approximately hour-long service at noon. The Casco Community Band will perform during the ceremony. A potluck dinner will follow in the fellowship hall.

Hamilton

The entire community is invited to the town’s special celebration. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Line-up begins at 8 a.m.; floats enter at the high school and follow the service drive around to line up at the middle school. The parade will include business and community floats, antique cars and tractors, horses, bikes and military vehicles. Friendly dogs are invited as well.

Veterans, combat and non-combat, are invited to march in the parade; rides are always available.

Immediately following the parade there will be a public Memorial Service at Riverside Cemetery. For more information, contact Michelle Timmer at (269) 751-8513. In the event of inclement weather, parade cancellation information will be announced on Wood TV8.

Prior to the parade, a good will mission offering pancake breakfast is available at the Hamilton Christian Reformed Church, 3596 47th St., at 7 a.m.

Douglas

The Douglas parade will start at 10 am, following the 9 a.m. Saugatuck parade.

Fennville

Parade line-up starts at 9:30 a.m. on North Maple Street at the park entrance. All veterans, community members and scout troops are encouraged to participate with decorated bicycles, golf carts, vintage automobiles, horses or floats.

At 10 a.m., Boy Scout Troop 45 and Cub Scout Pack 3045 will lead the flag raising ceremony in front of Veterans Memorial Park and the high school band will then perform the Star Spangled Banner before the parade steps off.

The route is south to First Street, east on First; south on Park Street; then west on Main Street (M-89) to the cemetery.

The program, sponsored by Fennville VFW Post 7911 in cooperation with other veteran’s organizations will be at the cemetery starting with an invocation by Joe Marble, parish coordinator for San Felipe De Jesus. The high schol Band will perform “God Bless the USA” and Fennville High School rising sophomore Eva Rosema will deliver the Memorial Day message. Following the benediction, a rifle squad made up of local veterans under the direction of Leo Birkholz will present the traditional “Salute to the Dead.” Echo taps will be presented by high school students, Austin Steenwyk and Adam Hernandez.

Hopkins

A Memorial Day Service will be at Maplewood Cemetery at 10 a.m., rain or shine. For more information, call Mark Evans at (269) 793-3184 or email supervisor@hopkinstownship.org.

Martin

The parade will begin at 10 a.m.; line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. at the high school parking lot. A ceremony will follow the parade at Memorial Park. Participants are sought; for more information, call (269) 672-7777.

Monterey

A Memorial Day service will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Pullman

The parade starts at 2:30 p.m.; lineup is at 2 p.m. near the VFW hall. A ceremony will immediately follow the parade at the Lee Township Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Pullman VFW Hall. For more information, call (236) 236-5654.

Otsego

The Memorial Day parade will take place from 9:30-10 a.m. the parade goes from the cemetery, south on Farmer Street, ending at Memorial Park, where there will be a ceremony.

Plainwell

The Plainwell Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Line-up is by Plainwell Ace Hardware at 10 a.m. featuring floats, bands, bikes, walkers, classic cars, and more. A Memorial Celebration following the parade will be at Hillside Cemetery, hosted by Plainwell VFW Post 9377. Participants are being sought; for more information, call Cheryl at (269)-685-3413.

Saugatuck

The parade begins at 9 a.m. in downtown Saugatuck, sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Wayland

The City of Wayland will celebrate Memorial Day with a parade Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m. Prior to the parade the Wayland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7581 will conduct a series of honor ceremonies at area cemeteries: 8 a.m. at Hooker; 8:20 a.m. at Hill; 8:50 a.m. at Native American; 9:15 a.m. at Germond; 9:45 a.m. at St. Cyril & Methodist; and 10:15 a.m. at Elmwood.

After the parade, the VFW will host a cookout and the public is invited.