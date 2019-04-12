Allegan County Easter egg hunts 2019

Easter will be April 21 this year and communities throughout Allegan County will be visited by the Easter Bunny for a variety of fun activities leading up to the big day.

Here’s what’s scheduled:

Allegan

JCI Allegan will present their annual Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allegan High School, 1560 M-40 North.

The Eggstravaganza features an Easter egg hunt, prize eggs, live Easter chinchillas to pet and visits with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Egg Scramble is staggered for different ages during the following times: 0-2 begins at noon; 3-4 begins at 12:10 p.m. 5-7 begins at 12:20 p.m.; and 8-12 begins at 12:30 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to participate with the 0- to 2-year-old age group; children in the other groups will hunt on their own.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will start at 11 a.m.

Douglas/Saugatuck

Saugatuck and Douglas will host joint festivities Easter Sunday, April 21.

At 1 p.m., there will be a drawing for prizes in five age groups in the Easter bonnet contest. Following that, there will be a parade from the area of Respite Cappuccino Court down Center to Beery Field for an age-appropriate Easter egg hunt for children in downtown Douglas. Youth are invited to bring their own baskets to collect eggs and will be divided up into four age groups.

Drop off donations of individually wrapped candy for the egg hunt (or donations toward that) at Respite or Douglas city hall. For more information, call Jessica Potter at (616) 990-5533.

Fennville

This year’s Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. again at Golden Orchards assisted living and memory center, 2464 55th St.

The day also features the Fennville High School robotics team displaying their robot, facepainting, cookies, fire and police vehicles on display, games, prizes and a raffle for gift baskets and local gift cards.

Hunt start times are: ages 18 months to 3, 10:30 a.m.; ages 4-6 10:45 a.m.; ages 7-9, 11 a.m.; and ages 10-12, 11:15 a.m.

For more information, call (269) 561-4663.

The Children’s Museum of Fennville, 202 E. Main St., will host its fourth annual Color Fest—a special Easter egg dyeing event—from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Children can try their hand at a variety of ways to decorate Easter eggs. It’s no additional cost beyond museum admission. Participants bring their own hard boiled eggs. Tie-dying, natural and traditional dyes, paints, glitter, stickers, washi tape, tattoos and more will be provided at the color stations.

For more information visit www.fennvillechildren.org or call the museum at (269) 561-8494.

Plainwell

The Plainwell Community Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 13. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the event runs through noon at Hicks Park on Bridge Street in downtown Plainwell again courtesy of Plainwell First United Methodist Church, Faithway Church, Plainwell First Baptist Church, Friendship Wesleyan Church and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. for Egg hunting, which is for children ages 2 to 10 years old. Bring a basket to collect eggs and prizes.

Some of the visitors will be the Easter Bunny, animals from a petting zoo and first responders from local fire department and ambulance services.

Otsego

The Otsego Rotary in association with Otsego Community Education will sponsor an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 20, at Memorial Park, at the corner of Dix and Farmer streets.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Easter Bunny’s arrival at 9:45 a.m. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. with four age groups.

There will be drawings for grand prizes among each: ages 0-3, a large stuffed animal; 4 years old to first grade, 16-inch bicycle; second and third grades, 20-inch bicycle; and fourth and fifth grades, 24-inch bicycle.

Wayland

The Wayland Kiwanis Community Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at Wayland City Park.

The hunt with prizes and candy is for children ages 10 and younger and their families, with an appearance from the Easter Bunny.