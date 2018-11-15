Allegan County 2018 general election official results
Here are the official results of the Nov. 6 general election. The Allegan County Board of Canvassers certified the results Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Turnout was high for a mid-term election, with 54.7 percent of registered voters turning out to cast ballots countywide; that's 51,274 people out of the 85,040 who registered.
Results are divided up between state, countywide and local municipalities or school districts, arranged alphabetically.
For state-level races that draw on results outside Allegan County, see our summary of "How Allegan County Voted."
State level:
District 80 Michigan House of Representatives
Mark Ludwig, Democrat, 14,275
Mary Whiteford, Republican, incumbent, 25,000
Allegan County:
Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney
partial term (expires Dec. 31, 2020)
Myrene Kay Koch, Republican, incumbent, 37,299
48th Circuit Court
nonpartisan partial term (expires Dec. 31, 2020)
Roberts Kengis, incumbent, 35,399
57th District Court
nonpartisan six-year term
William Baillargeon, incumbent, 33,892
Probate Court
nonpartisan six-year term
Michael Buck, incumbent, 36,559
Allegan County Board of Commissioners
two-year terms
District 1
Christi Allen, Democrat, 3,746
Dean Kapenga, Republican, incumbent, 4,578
District 2
Jim Storey, Republican, incumbent, 5,085
Kenneth Whitcomb, Democrat, 2,036
District 3
Kathryn Bamberg, Democrat, 2,135
Max Thiele, Republican, incumbent, 3,986
District 4
D. Mark DeYoung, incumbent, Republican, 5,107
Mike Salisbury, Democrat, 2,338
District 5
Don Doggendorf, Democrat, 3,095
Tom Jessup, Republican, incumbent, 3,581
District 6
Gale Dugan, Republican, incumbent, 3,859
Benjamin Snape, Democrat, 2,556
District 7
Rick Cain, Republican, 3,693
Rachel Colingsworth, Democrat, 2,610
Local:
Allegan District Library
four* nonpartisan four-year terms
Christopher Antkoviak, incumbent, 3,152
Keith Behm, incumbent, 2,732
Susan Buese, incumbent, 3,721
Kevin Huff, incumbent, 2,861
MartyRose McLeod, incumbent, 2,622
*Despite the fact that five incumbents’ terms are expiring at the end of this year, only four terms were up for election due to a filing discrepancy.
Allegan Public Schools
two nonpartisan six-year terms
Nathon Kelley, incumbent, 4,508
Katherine Lake, incumbent, 3,879
Cheshire Township
Fire protection millage renewal, 0.6 mill, six years
yes 487 / no 229
Fire protection and ambulance services millage renewal, 0.6 mill, six years
yes 516 / no 208
City of the Village of Douglas
four nonpartisan two-year terms
Linda S. Anderson, incumbent, 467
Patricia S. Lion, incumbent, 459
Aaron M. Miller, incumbent, 420
Neal Seabert, incumbent, 418
City of Fennville
Operating millage Headlee override, 15 mills, four years
yes 244 / no 154
Fennville Public Schools
two nonpartisan six-year terms
(none filed)
two nonpartisan four-year terms
Julio Almanza, 2,222
Ross Thiele, 2,081
Fillmore Township
Treasurer, partial term (expires Nov. 20, 2020)
Leah Folkert, Republican, 1,148
Glenn Public Schools
three nonpartisan four-year terms
Scott Bruursema, incumbent, 165
Rebecca Gunderson, incumbent, 161
(no third person filed)
Hamilton Community Schools
two nonpartisan six-year terms
Loren Joostberns, incumbent, 4,027
Carl Marshall, 1,619
Heath Meyer, 2,340
Craig Van Beek, 2,845
one nonpartisan partial term (expires Dec. 31, 2022)
Ben Randle, incumbent, 5,568
Hopkins School Board
two nonpartisan six-year terms
Karen Ryan, incumbent, 2,985
(no others filed)
Village of Hopkins
Each of the two-year officer positions were re-elected unopposed: president Mary Howard, treasurer Mary Swainston and clerk Mike Alberda.
Trustee: six nonpartisan four-year terms
Brian Ballard, incumbent, 182
Dawn Buist, 132
Gregory Buist, incumbent, 154
Craig Osborn, incumbent, 150
Jonathon Vanderwall, 157
Terry Weick, incumbent, 179
Benjamin Williams, 174
Manlius Township
Supervisor, partial term (expires Nov. 20, 2020)
Lowell A. Winne Jr., Republican, incumbent, 1,159
Martin Public Schools
five nonpartisan four-year terms
Angie Cameruci, 761
Melanie Conley, 1,088
Julie Pallett, 849
Rodney Pillars, 868
Vincent Tuinstra, incumbent, 1,000
John VandenBerg, incumbent, 1,156
Martin Township
Trustee, partial term (expires Dec. 31, 2020)
John Schipper, independent, 887
Fire and emergency services millage, 0.75 mill, four years
yes 733 / no 324
Village of Martin
Each of the incumbent officers were re-elected unopposed for their two-year terms: president Gary Brinkhuis, treasurer Alice Kelsey and clerk Darcy Doezema.
Trustees: two nonpartisan four-year terms
Jason Dykstra, 91
Donald Flower, incumbent, 76
William Mohr, 49
City of Otsego
Brent Milhiem, 543*
Lauri A. Krueger, 658*
Robert J. Schurman, 357
Jayson Ennis, 504
Stacey Withee, incumbent, 718*
*If those results stand, Withee and Krueger have won four-year terms while Milhiem won a two-year seat.
Otsego Public Schools
two nonpartisan six-year terms
Rodger Gibson, incumbent, 3,871
Amy Stender, 4,170
one non-partisan partial term (expires Dec. 31, 2022)
Rebecca Gross, incumbent, 4,467
Otsego Township
Road maintenance and road improvement millage renewal, 1.5 mills, five years
yes 1,515 / no 816
City of Plainwell
Trustee, three nonpartisan four-year terms
Stephen Bennett, 608*
Rick Brooks, incumbent, 800
Brad Keeler, incumbent, 769
Roger Keeney, incumbent, 608
*Per the city charter, the tiebreaker was made by drawing lots. Bennett was elected. A recount can be requested through Nov. 20.
Plainwell Community Schools
four nonpartisan four-year terms
Julli Bennett, incumbent, 3,602
Amy Blades, incumbent, 3,763
Chris Keator, 2,896
David Skinner, 3,048
Shannon Zabaldo, incumbent, 3,354
Salem Township
Treasurer, partial term (expires Nov. 11, 2020)
Ashley Brower, Republican, 1,837
City of Saugatuck
four nonpartisan two-year terms
Mark Bekken, incumbent, 338
Barry E. Johnson, incumbent, 336
Ken Trester, incumbent, 335
Jane Verplank, incumbent, 306
Saugatuck Public Schools
three nonpartisan four-year terms
Nicole S. Lewis, 2,029
Eric Birkholz, 2,049
Gordon Jay Stannis, incumbent, 1,862
Saugatuck Township
Supervisor, partial term (exp. 11/20/2020)
Christopher Roerig, Republican, incumbent, 1,289
Recall: each position is a partial term (exp. 11/20/2020)
Clerk:
Bradley Rudich, Republican, incumbent, 817
William W. Wester Sr., Democrat, 1,113
Treasurer:
Lori Babinski, Republican, incumbent: 875
Jon Helmrich, Democrat: 1,061
Trustee:
Abby Bigford, Democrat: 1,105
Roy McIlwaine, Republican, incumbent: 815
Trustee:
Stacey Aldrich, Democrat; 1,174
Douglas Lane, Republican, incumbent; 750
Valley Township
Trustee partial term (expires Nov. 3, 2020)
Timothy Batchelor, Republican, 632
City of Wayland
Mayor, nonpartisan two-year term
Tim Bala, incumbent: 952
Brian Sweebe: 433
Trustee, three nonpartisan two-year terms
Abe Garcia, 886
Joe Kramer, incumbent, 987
Timothy Rose, incumbent, 873
Wayland Township
Trustee, partial term (expires Nov. 20, 2020)
Matthew Miner, Republican, 1,172
Wayland Union Schools
three nonpartisan four-year terms
Janel Hott, incumbent, 4,692
Toni Ordway, incumbent, 4,614
Pete Zondervan, incumbent, 4,545
