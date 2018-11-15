Allegan County 2018 general election official results

Here are the official results of the Nov. 6 general election. The Allegan County Board of Canvassers certified the results Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Turnout was high for a mid-term election, with 54.7 percent of registered voters turning out to cast ballots countywide; that's 51,274 people out of the 85,040 who registered.

Results are divided up between state, countywide and local municipalities or school districts, arranged alphabetically.

For state-level races that draw on results outside Allegan County, see our summary of "How Allegan County Voted."

State level:

District 80 Michigan House of Representatives

Mark Ludwig, Democrat, 14,275

Mary Whiteford, Republican, incumbent, 25,000

Allegan County:

Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney

partial term (expires Dec. 31, 2020)

Myrene Kay Koch, Republican, incumbent, 37,299

48th Circuit Court

nonpartisan partial term (expires Dec. 31, 2020)

Roberts Kengis, incumbent, 35,399

57th District Court

nonpartisan six-year term

William Baillargeon, incumbent, 33,892

Probate Court

nonpartisan six-year term

Michael Buck, incumbent, 36,559

Allegan County Board of Commissioners

two-year terms

District 1

Christi Allen, Democrat, 3,746

Dean Kapenga, Republican, incumbent, 4,578

District 2

Jim Storey, Republican, incumbent, 5,085

Kenneth Whitcomb, Democrat, 2,036

District 3

Kathryn Bamberg, Democrat, 2,135

Max Thiele, Republican, incumbent, 3,986

District 4

D. Mark DeYoung, incumbent, Republican, 5,107

Mike Salisbury, Democrat, 2,338

District 5

Don Doggendorf, Democrat, 3,095

Tom Jessup, Republican, incumbent, 3,581

District 6

Gale Dugan, Republican, incumbent, 3,859

Benjamin Snape, Democrat, 2,556

District 7

Rick Cain, Republican, 3,693

Rachel Colingsworth, Democrat, 2,610

Local:

Allegan District Library

four* nonpartisan four-year terms

Christopher Antkoviak, incumbent, 3,152

Keith Behm, incumbent, 2,732

Susan Buese, incumbent, 3,721

Kevin Huff, incumbent, 2,861

MartyRose McLeod, incumbent, 2,622

*Despite the fact that five incumbents’ terms are expiring at the end of this year, only four terms were up for election due to a filing discrepancy.

Allegan Public Schools

two nonpartisan six-year terms

Nathon Kelley, incumbent, 4,508

Katherine Lake, incumbent, 3,879

Cheshire Township

Fire protection millage renewal, 0.6 mill, six years

yes 487 / no 229

Fire protection and ambulance services millage renewal, 0.6 mill, six years

yes 516 / no 208

City of the Village of Douglas

four nonpartisan two-year terms

Linda S. Anderson, incumbent, 467

Patricia S. Lion, incumbent, 459

Aaron M. Miller, incumbent, 420

Neal Seabert, incumbent, 418

City of Fennville

Operating millage Headlee override, 15 mills, four years

yes 244 / no 154

Fennville Public Schools

two nonpartisan six-year terms

(none filed)

two nonpartisan four-year terms

Julio Almanza, 2,222

Ross Thiele, 2,081

Fillmore Township

Treasurer, partial term (expires Nov. 20, 2020)

Leah Folkert, Republican, 1,148

Glenn Public Schools

three nonpartisan four-year terms

Scott Bruursema, incumbent, 165

Rebecca Gunderson, incumbent, 161

(no third person filed)

Hamilton Community Schools

two nonpartisan six-year terms

Loren Joostberns, incumbent, 4,027

Carl Marshall, 1,619

Heath Meyer, 2,340

Craig Van Beek, 2,845

one nonpartisan partial term (expires Dec. 31, 2022)

Ben Randle, incumbent, 5,568

Hopkins School Board

two nonpartisan six-year terms

Karen Ryan, incumbent, 2,985

(no others filed)

Village of Hopkins

Each of the two-year officer positions were re-elected unopposed: president Mary Howard, treasurer Mary Swainston and clerk Mike Alberda.

Trustee: six nonpartisan four-year terms

Brian Ballard, incumbent, 182

Dawn Buist, 132

Gregory Buist, incumbent, 154

Craig Osborn, incumbent, 150

Jonathon Vanderwall, 157

Terry Weick, incumbent, 179

Benjamin Williams, 174

Manlius Township

Supervisor, partial term (expires Nov. 20, 2020)

Lowell A. Winne Jr., Republican, incumbent, 1,159

Martin Public Schools

five nonpartisan four-year terms

Angie Cameruci, 761

Melanie Conley, 1,088

Julie Pallett, 849

Rodney Pillars, 868

Vincent Tuinstra, incumbent, 1,000

John VandenBerg, incumbent, 1,156

Martin Township

Trustee, partial term (expires Dec. 31, 2020)

John Schipper, independent, 887

Fire and emergency services millage, 0.75 mill, four years

yes 733 / no 324

Village of Martin

Each of the incumbent officers were re-elected unopposed for their two-year terms: president Gary Brinkhuis, treasurer Alice Kelsey and clerk Darcy Doezema.

Trustees: two nonpartisan four-year terms

Jason Dykstra, 91

Donald Flower, incumbent, 76

William Mohr, 49

City of Otsego

Brent Milhiem, 543*

Lauri A. Krueger, 658*

Robert J. Schurman, 357

Jayson Ennis, 504

Stacey Withee, incumbent, 718*

*If those results stand, Withee and Krueger have won four-year terms while Milhiem won a two-year seat.

Otsego Public Schools

two nonpartisan six-year terms

Rodger Gibson, incumbent, 3,871

Amy Stender, 4,170

one non-partisan partial term (expires Dec. 31, 2022)

Rebecca Gross, incumbent, 4,467

Otsego Township

Road maintenance and road improvement millage renewal, 1.5 mills, five years

yes 1,515 / no 816

City of Plainwell

Trustee, three nonpartisan four-year terms

Stephen Bennett, 608*

Rick Brooks, incumbent, 800

Brad Keeler, incumbent, 769

Roger Keeney, incumbent, 608

*Per the city charter, the tiebreaker was made by drawing lots. Bennett was elected. A recount can be requested through Nov. 20.

Plainwell Community Schools

four nonpartisan four-year terms

Julli Bennett, incumbent, 3,602

Amy Blades, incumbent, 3,763

Chris Keator, 2,896

David Skinner, 3,048

Shannon Zabaldo, incumbent, 3,354

Salem Township

Treasurer, partial term (expires Nov. 11, 2020)

Ashley Brower, Republican, 1,837

City of Saugatuck

four nonpartisan two-year terms

Mark Bekken, incumbent, 338

Barry E. Johnson, incumbent, 336

Ken Trester, incumbent, 335

Jane Verplank, incumbent, 306

Saugatuck Public Schools

three nonpartisan four-year terms

Nicole S. Lewis, 2,029

Eric Birkholz, 2,049

Gordon Jay Stannis, incumbent, 1,862

Saugatuck Township

Supervisor, partial term (exp. 11/20/2020)

Christopher Roerig, Republican, incumbent, 1,289

Recall: each position is a partial term (exp. 11/20/2020)

Clerk:

Bradley Rudich, Republican, incumbent, 817

William W. Wester Sr., Democrat, 1,113

Treasurer:

Lori Babinski, Republican, incumbent: 875

Jon Helmrich, Democrat: 1,061

Trustee:

Abby Bigford, Democrat: 1,105

Roy McIlwaine, Republican, incumbent: 815

Trustee:

Stacey Aldrich, Democrat; 1,174

Douglas Lane, Republican, incumbent; 750

Valley Township

Trustee partial term (expires Nov. 3, 2020)

Timothy Batchelor, Republican, 632

City of Wayland

Mayor, nonpartisan two-year term

Tim Bala, incumbent: 952

Brian Sweebe: 433

Trustee, three nonpartisan two-year terms

Abe Garcia, 886

Joe Kramer, incumbent, 987

Timothy Rose, incumbent, 873

Wayland Township

Trustee, partial term (expires Nov. 20, 2020)

Matthew Miner, Republican, 1,172

Wayland Union Schools

three nonpartisan four-year terms

Janel Hott, incumbent, 4,692

Toni Ordway, incumbent, 4,614

Pete Zondervan, incumbent, 4,545