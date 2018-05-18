Home / News / 2018 DAR Good Citizens announced

2018 DAR Good Citizens announced

May 18, 2018 - 16:51

Eight Allegan County high school seniors were selected to receive Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen recognition this year. Local school districts nominate students for the annual award, which is given to youths who best exemplify the characteristics of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

 

Allegan: Thomas Loftus, 18, is a senior at Allegan High School. He is the son of Bob and Beth Loftus of Allegan.

Fennville: Molly Latchaw is a senior at Fennville High School. She is the daughter of Stacy Laraway of Grand Junction and Travis Latchaw of Pullman.

Hamilton: Garett Shrode is a senior at Hamilton High School. He is the son of Bart and Nancy Shrode.

Martin: Austin Marsman, 18, is a senior at Martin High School. He is the son of Brenda and Kevin Marsman of Martin.

Otsego: Isaac Clemens is the son of Lori Clemens and Gary Clemens of Kalamazoo.

Plainwell: Rebecca Ruimveld, 17, is the daughter of Amanda and Robert Ruimveld.

Saugatuck: Claire Stannis, 18, is the daughter of Gordon Stannis.

Wayland: Chanlyn M. Commons, 18, is a senior at Wayland Union High School. She is the daughter of Carol and Michelle Commons of Wayland

Read more about each DAR Good Citizen Award-winner in the full story, in our May 17 issue of The Allegan County News or subscribe to the e-edition.

