2018 Allegan County Fair gets underway

It’s the opening weekend to “Get Your Fix” at the 166th Allegan County Fair, which began last night and runs through Sept. 15.

It opened Friday, Sept. 7, with 5 Seconds of Summer performing that night with special guest “The Aces.” That afternoon was Open Class Rabbits in the rabbit barn and Open Class Pigeons that evening in the poultry barn.

Saturday, Sept. 8, had the start of Allegan County “Show Us Your Talent” in the community area. At 6:30 p.m. is the Off Road Demo Derby.

In the morning was the Youth Gymkhana Horse Show in Flats Arena, Youth and Open Class Dairy Cow is at Weldon Rumery Arena and Open Class Poultry is in the poultry arena. In the afternoon was the Youth and Open Class Sheep Show at Weldon Rumery Arena.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week:

Sunday, Sept. 9, is Family Day with a carload admission price of $15 until 3 p.m. “Taste of the Allegan County Fair” will also offer free food sampling from 1-3 p.m. At 7 p.m. is Pentatonix with special guests Echosmith and Calum Scott.

At 9 a.m. is the Youth English Horse Show at Flats second arena. At 1 p.m. is Youth Poultry and Water Fowl Show at the poultry barn.

Monday, Sept. 10, is Children’s Day with children grades 1-12 admitted free all day.

The midway opens at 3 p.m. with all rides $2 each. Harness Horse Racing starts at noon with free grandstand seating. At 6:30 p.m. the fair parade starts in downtown Allegan and will enter the grandstand area at 7 p.m.

At 9 a.m. is the Swine Show at Weldon Rumery Arena, Open Class Draft Horse and Draft Mule Cart/Hitch and Open Class Harness Pony, Mini Mule Cart/Hitch both at Flats Arena. At 4 p.m. is the Youth Rabbit Show at the rabbit barn.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, is Senior Citizen’s Day. Admission for seniors is $4 until noon. A senior breakfast is a 8 a.m. on the Hilltop. At 7 p.m. is the Flying Star Rodeo with free grandstand seating (after purchasing a general fair admission ticket).

At 9 a.m. is the Beef Show in the Arena. 3 p.m. is the Dairy Starter and Dairy Street Show in the Arena. 4 p.m. is Youth Driving Horse Classes at Flats Arena. 5 p.m. is the 4-H Program (act and demos) in the Youth Exhibit Building.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, is Ladies’ Day. All ladies are admitted for $4 until noon. A 9 a.m. program with West Michigan radio personality Brook Taylor will be at the Hilltop tent. At 7 p.m. is the Southern Uprising tour. Artists include Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band.

At 11 a.m. is the Youth Livestock Auction in Weldon Rumery Arena.

Thursday, Sept. 13, is Veterans Day. All persons with military tags are admitted free, including parking, until 8 p.m. At 12 p.m. is harness horse racing with free grandstand seating. At 6 p.m. is Allegan County’s “Show Us Your Talent” in the community area and at 7 p.m. is the WPI/NTPA Tractor Pulls.

At 9 a.m. is Draft Horse Halter Class in Weldon Rumery Arena, followed by Special Grade Draft Horse Show; Draft Mules, Mules and Mini Mules; Halter Class; Pony Halter Class and the Open Beef Cattle Show. At 5 p.m. is the Youth Dog Show at the Hilltop tent.

Friday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. is the final round in Allegan County’s “Show Us Your Talent.” At 7 p.m. is SJO Super Cross Racing with free grandstand seating.

At 6 p.m. is Top Showman Orientation at Weldon Rumery Arena.

Saturday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. is the State Championship Demolition Derby.

At 9 a.m. is the Youth Western Horse Show in the Flats. At 4 p.m. is the Youth All Around Showmanship Contest in Weldon Rumery Arena.

For tickets or more information, visit www.allegancountyfair.com or call (269) 673-6501.