Saugatuck boys, Otsego girls win Allegan County Meet

This year’s running of the Allegan County Cross Country Meet featured a pair of top-ranked teams, with the Saugatuck boys ranked first in Division 3 and the Otsego girls ranked first in Division 2

Neither disappointed.

Saugatuck had nine of the top 15 runners and posted 19 points to easily win the boys’ race at the Friday, Oct. 21, event at the US-131 Motorsports Park. Otsego, meanwhile, finished with 31 points in the girls’ race to win by a comfortable 35-point margin.

Saugatuck boys’ coach Rick Bauer had nothing but praise for his team.

“I thought that our kids competed well for the most part and they are trending in the right direction,” he said. “We are really just focused on those things we can control.”

Saugatuck occupied the top three spots, led by Corey Gorgas’ winning effort of 16:31. Zach Pettinga was second at 16:43 and Orlando Carrion was fourth at 17:19.

Keegan Seifert (fifth at 17:27) and Sam Putzke (eighth at 17:50) were the other two scoring runners for the Indians.

Four other Saugatuck runners joined that group as recipients of All-County honors, which goes to the top 15 finishers: Nick Butch was ninth at 17:51, Jacob VanderRoest was 12th at 17:53, Evan Hotary was 14th at 17:53 and Eldon Garvelink was 15th at 17:59.

While pleased with his team’s overall performance, Bauer said it was “disappointing” that his runners didn’t get to compete against Otsego’s top runners.

The Bulldogs, ranked 14th in Division 2, rested their top four runners as part of their training plan.

Not that the Indians allowed that disappointment to affect their performance.

“We try to stick to the process and not worry about things that don’t really matter,” Bauer said. “I find too often coaches make mistakes by worrying about and focusing on the wrong stuff.”

That’s the same mindset Bauer will carry into regionals and the state meet.

“Not much changes for us going into (regionals and state),” Bauer said. “We don’t make a big deal about these next two races. Another way coaches mess up is doing just that, making (the state tournament) bigger than it is. Added emotion isn’t helpful, it’s detrimental.”

Hamilton finished second to Saugatuck with 50 points, with four runners earning All-County recognition. Luke Koopman was fourth at 17:25, while Colton O’Brien was seventh at 17:34, Caleb Topp was 10th at 17:51 and Cayden O’Brien was 11th at 17:53.

Allegan’s Nate Passorelli (sixth at 17:28) and Wayland’s Jonathan Zuiderveen (12th at 17:53) were the other two All-County runners.

In the girls’ race, Hamilton’s Erika Freyhof (18:44) and Plainwell’s MaKenna Veen (18:51) finished the race first and second, respectively.

But Otsego secured eight of the next 14 spots—including five top-10 finishes—to cruise to the win over runner-up Saugatuck and its 65-point total.

Megan Aalberts led Otsego with a 19:05 for third, followed by Sophia Hirzel (fourth at 19:32), Maddie Marciniak (sixth at 19:46), Sydney Kubiak (eighth at 20:02) and Gracie VerHage (10th at 20:33).

Teammates Maria Germain (14th at 21:05) and Brenna Stratton (15th at 21:06) also garnered All-County accolades, with Molly Farrell (16th at 21:10) finishing less than four seconds away from All-County.

“I was pleased with the way the girls ran,” Otsego coach Steve Long said. “I’m excited for our seven All-County runners, but especially Maria Germain and Brenna Stratton who earned that honor for their first time.”

Saugatuck had three All-County runners, with Thea Johnson (19:50) at seventh, Paisley Sipes (20:40) at 11th and Ceci Stickel at 13th (21:03).

The Hopkins duo of Laura Velderman (fifth at 19:40) and Jasmine Fisher (12th at 20:52) joined Hamilton’s Audrey Freyhof (ninth at 20:32) as the remaining All-County runners.

“I’m excited with where we’re at heading into the state tournament,” Long said of his team. “They’ve all gotten our key workouts in, so I feel very confident with how they’ll respond to these last couple weeks of workouts.”

Otsego enters the postseason with a 100-1 record.

“We’re looking to repeat as regional and state champions,” Long said.