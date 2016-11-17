Home / Hall of Fame / Plainwell Athletic Hall of Fame adds five members
The five newest members of the Plainwell Athletic Hall of Fame were recently inducted. Pictured are (from left) Brett Beier (accepting the award for his father, Glenn), Rick Tiller, Tim Tisch, Dave Hinga and Grant Bowen. (Photo by Walt Kaechele)

Plainwell Athletic Hall of Fame adds five members

November 17, 2016 - 12:21
By: 
Walt Kaechele

The Plainwell athletic department saw five new members inducted into the Plainwell Athletic Hall of Fame in a banquet ceremony hosted at the Lake Doster Golf Club last month.
Trojan athletic director Dave Price was the evening’s master of ceremony and introduced the school’s class of 2016: former teacher/coach Glenn Beier and former athletes Rick Tiller, Tim Tisch, Grant Bowen and David Hinga.
 

