Plainwell Athletic Hall of Fame adds five members
The Plainwell athletic department saw five new members inducted into the Plainwell Athletic Hall of Fame in a banquet ceremony hosted at the Lake Doster Golf Club last month.
Trojan athletic director Dave Price was the evening’s master of ceremony and introduced the school’s class of 2016: former teacher/coach Glenn Beier and former athletes Rick Tiller, Tim Tisch, Grant Bowen and David Hinga.
