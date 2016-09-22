Otsego girls post perfect score at Sparta

Dominant.

That one word pretty much sums up the performance of the Otsego girls’ cross country team in the White Division of the Sparta Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The defending Division 2 state champion Bulldogs claimed the top five spots in the seven-team field to take the top spot with a perfect score of 15.

The Otsego boys’ team also won its race, finishing with 50 points to edge out Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation by 15 and Grand Rapids South Christian by 19 points.

The win moved the Otsego girls’ record to 34-1. The lone loss was to Division 1 Battle Creek Lakeview.

“I’m very happy with the amount of work the girls did over the summer,” Otsego coach Steve Long said. “That’s showing up in the meets.”

The senior duo of Megan Aalberts and Sophia Hirzel led the way for Otsego. Aalberts took medalist honors at 19:25, with Hirzel finishing second at 19:44.

“Megan and Sophie have started off the season extremely well,” Long said.

Sydney Kubiak was third at 29:15, followed by Erica Drobny in fourth at 20:57 and Maddie Marciniak in fifth at 21:03.

Gracie VerHage was close behind in seventh at 21:19, while Molly Farrell placed 11ths at 21:35.

The Otsego boys, meanwhile, remained unbeaten for the season at 36-0.

“Our top three returners from last year—Alex Comerford, Will Finch and Sammy Moran—are again leading the way for us,” Long said. “And Hunter Zartman has really stepped up as a freshman to fill one of the spots left by the graduation of two hard working, successful seniors last year, Jacob Starr and Cam Brylowski.”

Comerford led the way, winning the race with a time of 16:28. That put him 39 seconds ahead of runner-up Grant Gayan from Western Michigan Aviation.

Finch was third at 17:16, with Zartman sixth at 17:40 and Moran eighth at 17:47.

Hayden Korreck rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs by placing 33rd at 20:05.

