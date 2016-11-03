Otsego girls cruise to regional crown

Otsego girls’ cross country coach Steve Long doesn’t believe in taking it easy heading into the regional meet.

In fact, he believes in quite the opposite.

“The girls had their toughest week (of training) of the season,” Long said of the week leading up to the Division 2 regional meet at Portage West Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Based on the results, maybe more coaches should start following Long’s lead.

The Bulldogs, the defending Division 2 state champs, had four of the top five and six of the top eight runners at regionals to finish with 21 points and easily secure the regional championship.

Middleville was a distant second with 88 points, while Parma Western also qualified for the state finals with 122 points. Wayland was sixth with 154 points and Plainwell—buoyed by overall winner Makenna Veen—placed seventh with 169 points.

“For our girls to perform so well was a testament to exactly how strong and determined they are,” Long said. “They earned their second straight regional championship in a pretty dominating fashion.”

Following freshman Veen’s winning time of 18:17, senior Sophia Hirzel led Otsego with a runner-up showing of 18:54. Fellow senior Megan Aalberts was third at 19:20, followed by junior Maddie Marciniak in fourth at 19:27 and sophomore Sydney Kubiak in fifth at 19:37.

Senior Erica Drobny rounded out the scoring runners for Otsego, placing seventh at 20:05.

But in a testament to Otsego’s depth, the Bulldogs’ sixth and seventh runners—junior Gracie VerHage (20:10) and junior Molly Farrell (20:29)—placed eighth and 11th, respectively.

That means all seven of Otsego’s runners earned All-Regional accolades, which are given to the top 15 runners.

It was actually a slight improvement as compared to the Bulldog’s showing from a year ago.

“Last year, we had our top seven in the top 12,” Long said. “This year, they did one better by getting our top seven in the top 11.

“They’ll go into the state finals with a lot of confidence.”

