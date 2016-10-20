Otsego cross country teams finish 9-0 in conference duals

The boys’ and girls’ cross country teams from Otsego joined four other Wolverine Conference schools for a meet in Edwardsburg on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Although all five teams ran at the same time, scoring was done as a series of dual meets. That meant each team technically completed four dual meets.

And no teams fared better than the Bulldogs.

The Otsego boys and girls both won all four of their duals, with the Bulldog girls securing a perfect score of 15 in three of the four.

Only Sturgis managed to place a runner higher than any of Otsego’s top six runners in the girls’ race, as Trojan Meg Scheske placed third at 19:43. Bulldog teammates Megan Aalberts and Sophia Hirzel took the top to spots with respective times of 18:50 and 19:09.

So Otsego’s winning margin over Sturgis was 18-45, with the Bulldogs beating Allegan 15-50, South Haven 15-49 and Edwardsburg 15-48.

On the boys’ side, Otsego bested Edwardsburg 16-42, Allegan 17-40, Sturgis 17-49 and South Haven 20-35.

The four wins by each of the Otsego teams gave them a final regular-season record of 9-0 in the Wolverine Conference.

“We ran well,” Otsego coach Steve Long said. “Both teams are looking to repeat as conference champions. This would be the girls’ fourth straight conference championship and eight in the past 11 years. It would by the guys’ second straight title and fifth in sixth years.”

Sydney Kubiak placed fourth for Otsego in the girls’ race at 19:52, while Maddie Marciniak was fifth at 19:53, Erica Drobny was sixth at 20:07 and Gracie VerHage was seventh at 20:18.

Five other Otsego girls also placed in the top 20 as the Bulldogs captured 11 of the top 18 spots: Molly Farrell was 11th at 21:05; Gina Farrell was 14th at 21:27; Eryn Dendel was 15th at 21:41; Katie Theis was 17th at 21:41; and Brenna Stratton was 18th at 21:59.

Alex Comerford led the Otsego boys with a winning time of 16:24. Will Finch was second at 16:46 and Sammy Moran was third at 17:02.

Hunter Zartman (fifth at 17:08) and Hayden Korreck (14th at 19:00) were the fourth and fifth runners for the Bulldogs, while Fernando Vargas checked in at 21st with a 19:30.

The performances for both teams were encouraging to Long, to say the least.

“I’m exited to see what these kids can do during the championship portion of the season,” he said.

