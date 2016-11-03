Otsego boys finish runner-up at regionals

Gotham City had its Dynamic Duo in the form of Batman and Robin.

The Otsego boys’ cross country team had its own Dynamic Duo at the Division 2 regional meet at Portage West Middle on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Sophomore Alex Comerford and junior Will Finch were the top two finishers in the race, helping lead the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish with 91 points.

Battle Creek Harper Creek won the race with 54 points, while Parma Western took third with 117 points to snag the final state-qualify bid. Plainwell finished 10th in the 14-team field with 208 points and Wayland was 11th with 268 points.

“Harper Creek is a very tough team,” Otsego coach Steve Long said. “We knew going in that they’d be our main competition.

“We don’t taper or try to peak for regionals unless we know it’s going to be a real battle (qualify to the state finals). In fact, we had one of our toughest weeks of training this season knowing our focus all year long has been on the state finals meet.”

Comerford posted a winning time of 16:05.

“Alex led from the beginning and never really had any other challengers except for Will during the race,” Long said.

Finch crossed the finish line at 16:16.

“Will had probably the best race of his high school career,” Long said.

But while Comerford and Finch headlined the meet for Otsego, they were far from the only Bulldogs to run well.

Senior Sammy Moran placed eighth at 16:52.1, while freshman Hunter Zartman took the 10th spot at 16:52.9.

Based on those performances, Moran and Zarman both joined Comerford and Finch with All-Regional honors, which go to the top 15 finishers.

