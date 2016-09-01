Gus Macker tournament returns to Otsego for second straight year

For a few days, portions of Fair and Orleans streets near downtown Otsego were transformed into Mackerville.

Otsego Main Street and Otsego Public Schools partnered to bring the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament to town for the second straight year. The Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, event drew 331 teams and estimates of between 10,000-to-15,000 people.

Not even some heavy rain and thunderstorms that rolled through the area Saturday morning—pushing back the start of the tournament—could put much of a damper on the proceedings, according to Otsego Main Street director Josh Owens.

“From our point of view the event was a great success,” he said. “Outside of the short weather delay Saturday morning, the event went off without a hitch.”

Although the tournament officially began on Saturday, Aug. 26, the festivities actually started a day earlier. That’s when a series of three Otsego-versus-Plainwell games took place between the friendly rivals.

One game featured city employees from the two cities, with the others featuring school board members and teachers.

Other special events included a dunk contest, a 3-point competition and a free-throwing shooting contest.

All in all, it was quite the undertaking.

“This could not have happened if it wasn’t for the hundreds of volunteers we had helping out during the three-day event, as well as the 20 or so extremely dedicated committee members who spent nearly a year organizing this event,” Owens said. “The best part of putting on an event like the Gus Macker is seeing the outpouring of community support.

“An event this large takes a lot of work and would not be possible if it wasn’t for the support of Otsego Public Schools and all of the residents of our city.

“We were very fortunate to be able to work so closely with our local government staff and elected officials on this event. Their help and support goes a long way in helping us achieve our goals as an organization.”

The financial support of numerous sponsors has also been a big part of the event’s success in its first two years.

“Having events like this cost quite a bit of money to put on, which is why we are so thankful for the wonderful sponsors of the event,” Owens said.

And if all goes according to plan, the relationship between Otsego and the Macker will be a longstanding one.

“With continued support from local businesses, residents and volunteers, we will be able to grow the Gus Macker Tournament year after year,” Owens said.

