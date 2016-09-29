Big plays lead Trojans past Tigers

Having lost three straight games following an opening-game win against Three Rivers, the Plainwell football team was in desperate need of a boost.

The Trojans got just that when they traveled to Allegan on Friday, Sept. 23.

Plainwell opened up a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter and never looked back in securing the 31-7 win over the host Tigers.

“This is obviously a much-needed win for us,” Plainwell coach Darren Conklin said. “We’ve been fighting hard all season, but we just made too many mistakes the past three games. We had turnovers and penalties and were just not executing our plays.

“Tonight we did a much better job in all those areas and the result was a big win for us.”

Big plays were a key for Plainwell.

All four of the Trojans’ touchdowns covered 25 yards or more, highlighted by a 56-yard run from Andrew Hunt in the second quarter and a 69-yard pass from Matt Root to Alex Brown in the third quarter.

“It’s always nice when you get plays like that,” Conklin said. “Big plays give you a little extra momentum and really get everyone excited.”

Plainwell’s other touchdowns came on a 25-yard run by Nick Lindsey in the second quarter and on a 29-yard pass from Mark Andrysiak to Ryan Topp in the fourth quarter.

