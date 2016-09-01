Vikings hold on for win over Bulldogs

The matchup with Otsego has, historically, not been a good one for the Hopkins boys’ soccer team, who had never beaten the Bulldogs.

All that changed on Monday, Aug. 29.

Midway through the opening half, Joe Bala scored for the Vikings and Hopkins goalie Connor Kukulies made that single goal stand up as their team posted the 1-0 victory.

The impact of the victory wasn’t lost on Hopkins coach Wade Schuemann.

“This was a big win for our program,” he said. “Not only is this the first time we’ve beaten Otsego, but in all honesty it’s the first time we’ve even been competitive with them. So this is quite the result for us.”

Bala’s goal came after a long clearance from Jarod Boeve. Bala finished the scoring opportunity by tucking the ball into the far post.

“Joe made a heck of a play,” Schuemann said. “He used his speed and strength to outmuscle and outrun their defender to the ball and then calmly finished it. As a coach it was great to see how Joe took this chance. He did everything we have been talking to him about.”

The second half saw a more physical style of play, with both teams picking up a red card.

“The second half was naturally more tilted towards Otsego, but we were still somewhat dangerous on the counter to keep them honest,” Schuemann said. “After we picked up our red card, we were luckily bailed out when their team received one as well shortly after to even things up again.”

The Bulldogs made a flurry near the end of the game, desperately trying to come up with an equalizer. Kukulies and his defensive cohorts, however, proved to be up to the challenge.

“At the end but our defense and goalkeeping saved the day,” Schuemann said. “It was a phenomenal performance from our backline players of Nathan Kok, Kole Burch, Aaron Maule, Jesse Dykstra, Adrian Serrano and our goalkeeper Connor Kukulies.”

Kukulies finished the game with 14 saves.

Justin Bender had four saves in the losing cause for Otsego.

