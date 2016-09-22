Vikings fall short against Godwin Heights

Terrie Wisser is a competitor. And like all competitors, she doesn’t like to lose.

But when her team does come up short, she gives all the credit to the victorious team.

“They played well,” said the longtime Hopkins volleyball coach after her Vikings were defeated by Wyoming Godwin Heights.

Wisser wasn’t surprised that the Wolverines ended up with the hard fought 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 OK Silver Conference win on Thursday, Sept. 15.

“That’s a very good team,” Wisser said. “They recently beat (OK Silver power) Calvin Christian.”

Godwin fifth-year coach Diane Jelke was beaming following the victory.

“Tonight’s outcome could have gone either way,” she said. “We are very happy. This is the first time we’ve ever beaten Hopkins. Our girls really wanted it.”

But so did the Vikings.

“Except for serving, we played well,” Wisser said. “Everyone played well.”

A couple of Hopkins players were in tears at the conclusion of the back-and-forth match that had fans from both schools on the edge of their seats.

“I really thought we were in control of the game (led 15-7 in the fourth game),” Wisser said. “They made some tough shots to pull it out.”

Hopkins junior Mikayla Bulich and sophomore teammate Macy Arndt were just as confident as their coach with an eight-point fourth game advantage.

“They’ve really improved and I knew this would be a battle,” said Bulich, who finished with 11 digs, three blocks and three aces.