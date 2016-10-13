Tigers win five flight titles en route to team championship

Allegan’s top doubles team of Thomas Voglewede and Jack Sturman had quite a battle against Harper Creek’s Mason Bauer and Daniel Heyer in the title match of a Division 3 regional in Battle Creek.

The Tiger duo actually dropped the first set 7-5 before regrouping to take the next two sets 6-3 and 6-1, thereby claiming the flight championship.

And they weren’t alone in doing so.

The other three Allegan doubles teams also won flight championships, as did No. 3 singles Kody Harrington, resulting in a regional title for the Tigers.

Allegan finished with 26 points, while Harper Creek was runner-up at 20; Marshall will join that pair at the state finals after finishing with 19 points for third place.

Otsego was fourth with 13 points and Plainwell was fifth with six points, while Wayland tied for seventh with three points.

“It was quite a day for us,” Allegan coach Gary Ellis said.

Harrington’s title at third singles included a 6-0, 6-0 win over Plainwell’s Isaac Davis in the quarterfinals, a 6-1, 6-2 win over Marshall’s Riley Brownell in the semis and a 6-0, 6-0 win over Harper Creek’s Matt Davis in the finals.

The second through fourth doubles teams were nearly as dominant. None dropped more than seven total games in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

The No. 2 team of Ethan Hill and Alex Babbitt posted a 6-1, 6-3 win over Plainwell’s Zach Moore and Josh Debates in the quarterfinals. From there, Hill and Babbitt defeated the Pennfield team 6-0, 6-0 in the semis and beat the Harper Creek team 6-1, 6-1 in the finals.

At No. 3, Zac Sisson and Zeke Carter bested Otsego’s Robby Kalleward and Nolan Luke 6-1, 6-0 in the quarters, beat the Marshall team 6-1, 6-2 in the semis and beat the Pennfield team 6-0, 6-3 in the finals.

In the quarterfinals, the No. 4 team of Zach Lang and Lukas Vlietstra upended Plainwell’s Nathan Hill and Patrick Geniac 6-1, 6-1. A 6-, 6-0 win over Otsego’s Nate Ossino and Caleb Piersma followed, before a 6-1, 6-4 win over the Marshall team in the finals.

