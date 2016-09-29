Tigers post comeback win over Dowagiac

Allegan boys’ soccer coach Roberto Gonzalez thinks his team deserves a little recognition for its performance this season.

“We aren’t ranked and have never been ranked and I want to see us get ranked,” Gonzalez said after his Tigers rallied for a 4-2 home victory over Dowagiac on Monday, Sept. 26, to improve to 10-1. “It would be great for our players and for our school.”

Gonzalez believes his team can play with anybody.

“Our only loss was to Marshall, which is state-ranked,” he pointed out.

With the game scoreless at halftime, Gonzalez said he didn’t recognize his team after the first 40 minutes and early into the second half.

“We were flat,” Gonzalez said.

Allegan turned it up several gears after the Chieftains tallied the first two goals of the evening.

“We were without two of our top players but woke up and started to play like we have been playing,” Gonzalez explained of his team’s strong showing in the final 20 minutes of play.

The two players who missed the game had received red cards in the previous game with Marshall.

The Tigers started their comeback just moments after senior Zach Fabijancic returned to the field to notch Allegan’s first goal with 17:38 to play in regulation after receiving a yellow card.

Fabijancic wasn’t done, tying the game at 2-2 less than two minutes later.

“I need to stay more calm and was more determined than ever to get us back in the game,” Fabijancic said.

“Zach is one of our captains and knows better than (saying something to one of the officials),” Gonzalez said.

Fabijancic is one of several speedy players that Gonzalez can call on.

“We have a lot of fast guys,” Gonzalez said.

Kendall Nieuwenhuis scored the deciding goal with less than five minutes to play following a scramble off a corner kick. Ben Anderson closed out the scoring on a bullet-like shot while running full speed from about 20 yards out.

“I play defense so it was special to score,” Anderson said.

Zach Bunn, another Allegan senior, played another strong game in goal for the Tigers.

“Our kids have really responded well this year,” Gonzalez said. “I’m very happy for them.”

