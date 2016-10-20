Tigers finish sixth at state finals

Greek philosopher Heraclitus is credited with having said, “Change is the only constant in life.”

You probably wouldn’t get much of a disagreement from Allegan boys’ tennis coach Gary Ellis or his players in that regard.

“This team has had to deal with injuries and illnesses throughout the season,” Ellis said. “That resulted in change after change in what position they played, including some moving from singles into doubles and doubles into singles and from the JV team to the varsity.”

Fortunately for Ellis, it was a group that seemed to embrace the change.

“This group of guys handled everything well, taking things in stride and focusing on what they needed to do on the court,” Ellis said. “One of the keys to this was them becoming more of a team as the season progressed.”

And never were the Tigers more of a team than they were at the Division 3 state finals on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, where Allegan secured a sixth-place finish with 11 points.

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood won the state title with 34, followed closely by Detroit Country Day with 33 points. East Grand Rapids and St. Joseph tied for third with 20 points, while Forest Hills Eastern was fifth with 18 points.

“It was a good tournament for us,” Ellis said. “We played some good tennis and competed well against the best teams in the state. We lost to the eventual state champions in three flights.

“A sixth-place finish was a fitting end to a season where they won several invitational titles, the conference championship and a regional title.”

As has been the case throughout the season, the doubles flights led the way for Allegan.

And none of those doubles teams performed better than the No. 2 duo of Ethan Hill and Alex Babbitt.

Following a first-round bye, Hill and Babbitt posted a 6-1, 6-1 over the team from DeWitt before besting the Forest Hills Eastern team 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the pair dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision to the eventual state champs from Detroit Country Day.

The other three doubles teams all made it to the quarterfinals after receiving opening-round byes and then prevailing in their second-round matches.

The No. 1 team of Thomas Voglewede and Jack Sturman defeated Trenton 6-0, 6-1 in the second round and lost to eventual champ Cranbrook 6-1, 6-1 in the quarters; the No. 3 team of Zac Sisson and Zeke Carter survived for a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over St. Joseph in the second round before losing a heartbreaking 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 decision to Trenton in the quarters; and the No. 4 team of Zach Lang and Lukas Vlietstra defeated DeWitt 7-5, 7-6 (2) in the second round before losing 6-4, 7-6 (5) to East Grand Rapids in the quarters.

In singles action, No. 3 Kody Harrington also made it to the quarterfinals, where he fell 6-0, 6-0 to top-seeded and eventual state champ Will Page from St. Joseph. Harrington beat Fowlerville’s Montana Gillett 6-1, 6-1 in the second round after an opening-round bye.

