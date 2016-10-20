Saugatuck remains unbeaten with blowout win over Delton

Anyone who’s seen Blake Dunn perform in an athletic event has seen how talented the Saugatuck senior is from both a physical and mental standpoint.

During the Indians’ 63-7 thrashing of Delton on Friday, Oct. 14, Dunn displayed an aptitude for yet another skill: acting.

Late in the third quarter of the contest, Dunn was at the Saugatuck 10-yard line to receive a punt. When the ball landed about 10 yards in front of him, Dunn called out, “Poison,” a term used to let his teammates know they should stay away from the ball.

Dunn then seemed to relax, as did the Delton players closest to him.

That’s all the opening Dunn needed.

Rather than staying away from the ball, Dunn snagged in on a bounce and was off, racing around the Delton players and headed for what might have been his fifth trip to the end zone. As it turned out, he suffered a leg cramp at midfield and hobbled to the 10-yard line before he was finally brought down.

“At first I really was thinking of letting (the ball) go, but then I saw I had an opening and I took it,” Dunn said of the punt return. “I wish I hadn’t cramped up like I did. I tried to get in (to the end zone), but I just couldn’t quite make it.

No worries, though, as on the next play Cole Hartman dashed 10 yards for his third rushing TD of the game, making the score 57-7 in Saugatuck’s favor.

Hartman also scored on runs of 24 and 50 yards in the opening quarter following a 3-yard scoring run by Dunn to open the game, staking the Indians to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first period.

On both of those early scoring runs by Hartman, Dunn changed the play at the line.

“I just looked at (the Delton defense) and I thought getting the ball to Cole would work better than the plays that had been called,” Dunn said. “Cole and our line did the rest.”

Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn said those plays were a perfect example of how well Blake Dunn understands the game.

“Blake has been around this game his whole life and he sees things other players might not,” Bill Dunn said. “His vision on the field is amazing. It’s almost like he sees things two or three steps before other players do.”

Delton cut Saugatuck’s early lead to 21-7 thanks to a 1-yard scoring run to cap an 11-play, 70-yard drive to open the second quarter.

It was the first time the Indians had been scored on in six games following five straight shutouts.

“Those guys have been outstanding all season,” Bill Dunn said of the defensive unit, which has surrendered a total of 26 points through eight games. “They weren’t real happy Delton got that touchdown, but our kids gave a great effort out there.”

It didn’t take Saugatuck long to respond to the touchdown, as on the ensuing kickoff Blake Dunn raced 87 yards for the TD.

“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Dunn said. “We knew we had the shutout streak going, so we took it personally when they scored on us.”

