Saugatuck puts together dominant regional performance

As she prepared for the season, Saugatuck sophomore Lilly Francis set a goal of making the varsity roster on the girls’ cross country team as one of the Indians’ top seven runners.

Based on the results of the Division 3 regional at Buchanan on Saturday, Oct. 3029 Francis is a bit of an overachiever as she finished third in the race with a time of 21:12.8.

That was good news for the Indians.

The even better news? Both of the runners to finish ahead of Francis were her teammates.

Fellow sophomore Thea Johnson turned in a winning time of 20:20, while junior Paisley Sipes crossed the finish line four-tenths of a second ahead of Francis at 21:12.4.

Those performances helped propel Saugatuck to the regional title with 17 points and a berth in the state finals, while Bangor was second with 57 points.

“The girls ran really well,” Saugatuck coach Angelina Bauer said. “It was a good day for us. The course had a reputation for being tough, but we were excited about it because hills are our thing. We handled it really well and actually loved the course.”

Bauer also loved the way both Johnson and Francis have stepped up to join Sipes in leading the way for the team after Sipes was the Indians’ top runner most of the past two seasons.

“I’ve always stressed that the greatest teams don’t have a pecking order,” Bauer said. “Our team would be so much better if on any given day we didn’t know who our No. 1 runner would be because there are so many who could be there and our No. 1 runner hasn’t been the same from meet to meet.

“I knew our varsity would be rotating, but I never would have guessed it would be rotating this much. The girls are not afraid to push each other. Our first through 10th runners have consistently been taking turns stepping up. Our varsity roster isn’t even close to resembling what it was at the beginning of the year. They’re shaking each other up, stepping up and it’s awesome.”

Sipes’ attitude has been key for the team, according to Bauer.

“Paisley is very happy to finally have teammates who can push her,” Bauer said. “It makes her better, them better, and the team better.”

And no runners have gotten better faster than Johnson and Francis.

“Thea is really stepping up, learning how to race, and Lily has worked her way to the top as well,” Bauer said. “She’s really come along, surprising herself. Her confidence is growing, and we are all better for it.”

