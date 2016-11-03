Saugatuck boys claim regional title

Despite the fact that Saugatuck was heavily favored to win the Division 3 boys’ cross country regional at Buchanan on Saturday, Oct. 29—or perhaps because of it—Indian coach Rick Bauer admitted to feeling a bit of wariness.

“The boys knew going in they would likely win (the regional title),” Bauer said. “That can be troublesome at times as there is a letdown in performance.”

As it turned out, Bauer had nothing to worry about.

Saugatuck’s five scoring runners were all among the top seven finishers as the top-ranked Indians ended up with 22 points to outpace runner-up Bangor by 64 points.

“I was extremely pleased with the effort and results of our regional meet,” Bauer said. “I didn’t see any letdown.”

As has been the case throughout the season, senior Zach Pettinga and sophomore Corey Gorgas led the way for Saugatuck.

Pettinga finished second with a time of 16:20, putting him 10 seconds behind the winning time of Sturgis’ Brian Njuguna. Gorgas was third at 16:39.

While Pettinga was the team’s top runner last season and for the first part of this season, Gorgas has finished ahead of his teammate several times during the latter part of the season.

That competition between the two has made both—and, as a result, the team—better, according to Bauer.

“Zach and Corey have a unique relationship in that they both want to win but also don’t let it get to them if the other does well,” Bauer said. “They are both team-first guys.

“Last year Zach was getting a lot of grief from the guys and other people in the community that Corey was going to beat him this season. To Zach’s credit he said, ‘I know he will likely beat me and if he does it only makes our team that much better because I’m going to be tough to beat.’”

Not that Pettinga and Gorgas were the only Indians to perform well at regionals.

Senior Nick Butch was fourth at 17:09, while senior Orlando Carrion was sixth at 17:11 and junior Seifert was seventh at 17:18.

Although his finish didn’t factor in the scoring for the Indians, senior Evan Hotary gave Saugatuck a sixth All-Regional runner with his 10th place showing of 17:31.

All-Regional honors go to the top 15 finishers. Senior Sam Putzke nearly made it a perfect 7-of-7 for Saugatuck in terms of its runners earning All-Regional status as he finished 16th at 18:28.

“There really isn’t an internal competition,” Bauer said of his runners. “They try to run in packs and to find each other out there and work in groups. Our sixth and seventh understand their role is to push other teams back and that they need to run like someone in the top five went down.”

Bauer was particularly complimentary of Hotary.

“I thought Evan ran an incredible race,” Bauer said. “I hope he can keep that up (at the state finals) as it really improves our depth.”

