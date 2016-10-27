Saugatuck beats Fennville to cap 9-0 regular season

Richie Jordan has long been recognized as the greatest athlete to ever come out of Fennville.

So when longtime Fennville assistant football coach Kevin Sounders compared Saugatuck senior Blake Dunn to the “Fennville Flash,” it wasn’t done lightly.

“Like Richie, (Dunn) is the real deal,” Sounders, who played with Jordan in high school, said after watching Dunn rush for four touchdowns and lead the Indians to the 49-6 gridiron win over Fennville on Friday, Oct. 21.

Fennville coach Brian Sackett agreed.

“Blake is doing similar things in four sports like Richie did,” Sackett said. “It’s a fair comparison.”

Dunn scored four touchdowns on runs of 1, 5, 22 and 73 yards, His younger brother Brad also returned a pass interception 84 yards for six points.

Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn would like nothing better than to set up a meeting between his son and the Jordan, the second Michigan athlete enshrined in the National High School Sports Hall of Fame.

“We’re trying to make it happen,” Bill Dunn said.

The rivalry between Fennville and Saugatuck hasn’t been close lately as the Blackhawks haven’t tasted victory against the Indians since the 2010 season, losing by an average of 33 points in those six games.

A big reason for that is Blake Dunn and his talented teammates, ranked fourth in Division 4, who have gone unbeaten during the regular season for the second straight year.

“To go 9-0 during the regular season was one of our goals,” Blake Dunn said.

The Blackhawks were in position several times to put points on the scoreboard.

“I can’t give Fennville enough credit,” Bill Dunn said. “Their offensive line pushed us around. With the playoffs coming up, that’s something we have to address.”

