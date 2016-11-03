Indians topple Onekama in opening round of playoffs

Sure, the Saugatuck football team dominated the competition during the regular season, scoring 514 points and surrendering only 32 points en route to winning all nine games.

But the opening round of the Division 7 playoffs against Onekama on Friday, Oct. 28, would be a different story. It had to be, right?

After all, the Portagers came into the game sporting a respectable 6-3 record and were making their third straight playoff appearance.

Well …

Saugatuck jumped out to a 28-0 lead midway through the opening quarter and never looked back in securing the 55-7 victory.

“We got off to that great start offensively and that kind of carried us,” Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn said. “There were some things defensively we need to clean up if we want to advance moving forward, but overall it was a good performance for our guys.”

With the win, the Indians advanced to a district semifinal against Pewamo-Westphalia. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

That’s the same Pewama-Westphalia team that ended Saugatuck’s season in the district finals last season, posting a 38-28 win in a game the Indians led as late as midway through the fourth quarter.

It’s a game Saugatuck quarterback Blake Dunn remembers well.

“We’ve had this game on the calendar for quite a while,” he said. “We’re ready for a fight. We’re looking forward to it.”

In order to get another crack at Pewamo-Westphalia, the Indians first had to get past Onekama. And Blake Dunn did his part to make sure that happened.

Blake Dunn ran for 243 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries to go with 76 yards and two more TDs on 4-of-8 passing.

It didn’t take long for Blake Dunn to get his team on the scoreboard, finding the end zone on a 42-yard run just 1:23 into the game.

Peyton Scogin then recovered an Onekama touchdown and, one play later, Blake Dunn found Jackson Shriver on a 13-yard scoring pass.

A 29-yard scoring run by Blake Dunn and a 28-yard TD run by Cole Hartman followed in rapid succession, giving the Indians their 28-0 lead.

An interception by Brad Dunn set up the score by Hartman.

“Overall it was a good effort,” Bill Dunn said. “It’s the playoffs and we’re playing a pretty good team, so there’s no margin for error.”

